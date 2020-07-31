Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Dragon Week - Research tasks, spawns, more

The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Dragon Week event is here. The special week is a reward for trainers completing eight challenges during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

It will come as no surprise that the event is centered around dragon-type Pokemon. Dragon Week starts on Friday, July 31, 1pm PDT and finishes exactly a week later on Friday, August 7, 1pm PDT.

Timed Research - Tasks and rewards

Timed Research is becoming a more familiar sighting in Pokemon Go and there will be another one as part of the Dragon Week.

The tasks and specific rewards have yet to be revealed and won't be until the event goes live. When it does you'll be able to find all of the tasks and subsequent rewards here.

We do know however, that there will be a chance to encounter not one, but two Deino. This is exciting because Deino is a rare spawn in Pokemon Go. It evolves into the powerful attacker Hydreigon.

In addition to this, there is a chance you may encounter a Shiny Deino. Its Shiny form turns Deino green, making it one of the noticeable changes among Shiny Pokemon.

Event bonuses

There will also be increased spawns of certain species for the duration of the week. The following will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Alolan Exeggutor, Bagon, Dratini, Horsea, Swablu, Trapinch.

Gible will also be appearing more frequently. However, the Pokemon Go blog post on the event says: "If you’re lucky, you might find a Gible." This suggests it won't be as common as the other Pokemon listed.

Similar Pokemon will be appearing in 7km eggs, too. That is Bagon, Dratini, Horsea, Swablu, Trapinch. Gible and Deino will also hatch sometimes but again the wording strongly suggests they will be rarer.

Rayquaza raids

It wouldn't be a Dragon Week without the king of dragon-type attackers, Rayquaza. The dual dragon and flying-type Pokemon has appeared in Raid Battle before but now it is back.

Ice-type attacks are the best way to take Rayquaza down, so use the likes of Galarian Darmanitan, Weavile, Mamoswine, and Glaceon. Mewtwo is also an excellent option when utilizing Ice Beam as a Charge Move.

Where possible it is also better to use Shadow variants of these Pokemon as they have an increased attack stat. As a result, Shadow Mewtwo is actually the best Rayquaza Raid counter.

Hopefully, the event is kind to you trainers and you get to find plenty of Deino and Gible. Increased spawns for two of the rarest and fan-favorite Pokemon is certainly worth looking forward to.