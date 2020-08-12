Pokemon Go type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistance, vulnerability

Battling is becoming an increasingly important part of Pokemon Go. Type effectiveness plays a crucial role in coming out on top in these battles. Here are every single type's strengths, weaknesses, resistances and vulnerabilities.

Anyone who has battled in any form of Pokemon game before will be well aware of certain types holding advantages over another. Fire against grass, psychic against fighting and electric against water are just some of these.

Advertisement

Many trainers don't see the full picture when it comes to type effectiveness, though. The following definitions should clear that up:

Strengths: Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is strong against - i.e. electric against water

Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is strong against - i.e. electric against water Weaknesses: Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is weak against - i.e. grass against fire

Which type of Pokemon an attack of x type is weak against - i.e. grass against fire Resistances: What types type x receive less damage from - i.e. dragon against fairy

What types type x receive less damage from - i.e. dragon against fairy Vulnerabilities: What types type x receive more damage from - i.e. steel against ice

Type strength chart

Here is the full table showing what each type is strong against, weak against, resistant to and vulnerable to:

Advertisement

Type Strong Against Weak Against Resistant To Vulnerable To Bug Dark, Grass, Psychic Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel Fighting, Grass, Ground Fire, Flying, Rock Dark Ghost, Psychic Dark, Fairy, Fighting Dark, Ghost, Psychic Bug, Fairy, Fighting Dragon Dragon Fairy, Steel Electric, Fire, Grass, Water Dragon, Fairy, Ice Electric Flying, Water Dragon, Electric, Grass, Ground Electric, Flying, Steel Ground Fairy Dark, Dragon, Fighting Fire, Poison, Steel Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting Poison, Steel Fighting Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel Bug, Fairy, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Psychic Bug, Dark, Rock Fairy, Flying, Psychic Fire Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel Dragon, Fire, Rock, Water Bug, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Ground, Rock, Water Flying Bug, Fighting, Grass Electric, Rock, Steel Bug, Fighting, Grass, Ground Electric, Ice, Rock Ghost Ghost, Psychic Dark, Normal Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison Dark, Ghost Grass Ground, Rock, Water Bug, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Grass, Poison, Steel Electric, Grass, Ground, Water Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison Ground Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Bug, Flying, Grass Electric, Poison, Rock Grass, Ice, Water Ice Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Ice Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel Normal Ghost, Rock, Steel Ghost Fighting Poison Fairy, Grass Ghost, Ground, Poison, Rock, Steel Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Ground, Psychic Psychic Fighting, Poison Dark, Psychic, Steel Fighting, Psychic Bug, Dark, Ghost Rock Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water Steel Fairy, Ice, Rock Electric, Fire, Steel, Water Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel Fighting, Fire, Ground Water Fire, Ground, Rock Dragon, Grass, Water Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Electric, Grass

Interestingly there are no type immunities in Pokemon Go. For example, in the mainline games ghost-types are immune to normal-type attacks — this isn't the case in Pokemon Go.

Effectiveness multiplier

Just how effective they are depends on the game itself. Type advantages in Pokemon Sword and Shield are generally more pronounced with effective attacks being twice as strong and 'not effective' just half.

One part of mastering the art of Trainer Battles is understanding how the types of your Pokémon’s moves affect the Pokémon you’re battling. Here’s a chart that shows which types are super effective vs. which Pokémon. Good luck and #GOBattle! ? pic.twitter.com/gJJwRVcTsI — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 23, 2019

Pokemon Go has a smaller multiplier when it comes to typings, however. The multipliers for Pokemon Go are as follows:

Advertisement

Super effective against two types: 2.56x

Super effective attacks: 1.6x

Not very effective attacks: 0.625x

Not very effective against two types: 0.391x

Another difference between Pokemon Go and other games is multiple typings affect damage even further. If a species is weak to two of an opponent's types then the multiplier effect would be halved again, as seen by the 0.391 multiplier.

The same applies to a Pokemon being effective against both a species' types. An example of this is an electric-type versus Gyarados as it is a dual water and flying-type — two types which are weak against electric.

It's certainly worth taking the time to learn which Pokemon are strong and weak against other types. This will help you no end in Raid Battles and will speed up the process of getting Pokemon on gyms for those all important PokeCoins. GO Battle League is where this knowledge is most useful, though!