Pokemon Go Tynamo Community Day praised as “godsend” by fanbase

The upcoming Tynamo Community Day has been received incredibly well by the Pokemon Go community, getting praised as a “godsend” by excited players online.

Community Days can be hit or miss when it comes to Pokemon Go. Some are praised for being useful and fun to engage with, giving the fans a chance to stock up on rare Pokemon Candy, while others are slammed by the fanbase, being deemed pointless or boring.

The official Tynamo Community Day infographic was shared by a player on The Silph Road subreddit to help others get up to speed on the event. The handy graphic details event bonuses, the chances to find Shinies, and other important information.

The response to the information shared was generally positive, with a few grumbles in the mix. One player excitedly commented, “As someone who has given up trying to hunt this family in Scarlet and Violet, this is a godsend”, referring to the Shiny odds for Tynamo.

When a frustrated viewer dubbed the event “useless,” another player chimed in to defend it, listing the reasons that the event is worth taking part in. They noted that Tynamo wasn’t from Kanto, that it was a “solid non-shadow Electric attacker”, and that it was a new Shiny.

The announcement of the Tynamo Community Day was also shared in the format of the official reveal trailer, kickstarting even more conversation among players.

A Pokemon Go player agreed with commenters on the previous post, saying, “That was a brutal shiny hunt in Violet, I welcome this Shiny family to Go,” while other players agreed eagerly, with one adding, “Yep! I’ve been putting off the Tynamo hunt in the hopes of an eventual Community Day.”

Not everyone was convinced about the event, though. Some shared that they felt it was a boring pick or incredibly random, with one person noting, “I don’t see it being useful but hey, it had to happen sometime.”

Whether you’re a PvP fan, Shiny hunter, or collector, it’s worth taking part in the Tynamo Community Day when it rolls around on July 21. Make sure to check out our Pokemon Go event hub, so you can prepare for the other exciting events on the horizon.