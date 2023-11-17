Pokemon Go trolls push player to use Master Ball on worst ever “Galarian Bird”

Pokemon Go players responded to a silly joke by encouraging someone to make a terrible mistake with their Master Ball.

While it’s been around since the beginning of the franchise, Pokemon Go has made the Master Ball even more valuable than it is in the main series games.

As a Poke Ball that instantly captures any Pokemon, the Master Ball is incredibly useful in a game like Go where Pokemon can and will run away – no matter how rare or Shiny they are. This is especially the case with the Galarian Legendary Birds, which are known for being both rare and tricky to catch.

There are many, many stories of players missing out on a Galarian Bird because of bad luck. This prompted one player to ask the community about their latest find, leading to some hilarious responses.

Pokemon Go player encouraged to use Master Ball on a Pidgey

Reddit user emmeline29 shared a screenshot of their encounter with a bird Pokemon, asking others if it’s “one of those galarian birds everyone is talking about.”

Clearly, the screenshot shows a Pidgey, the super common Route 1 bird introduced in the first generation.

Considering the player has put in enough effort to obtain the Master Ball, they must know that Pidgey isn’t some rare Legendary, but the post seems to poke fun at all the Legendary Bird talk going on right now.

Unsurprisingly, other Pokemon Go players responded to the likely troll by trolling them in return.

Commenters have said things like “Yeah I’d use your master ball just to be safe” and “OMG!! And look it’s color!! It is shiny by nature.” It’s objectively terrible advice, but seems to all be in good fun here.

It wasn’t all jokes though. One player actually had a good tip, noting that “Ironically Mega Pidgeot can do some damn work.” While certainly not worth using a Master Ball on, raising a Pidgey into a Mega Pidgeot actually doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

