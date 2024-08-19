Pokemon Go Triumph Together event: Global Challenges, Team Leader rewards, bonuses

Niantic has revealed Triumph Together, an event that will require Pokemon Go players all over the world to work together to complete a series of Global Challenges.

During Triumph Together, players will have to complete various challenges based on the game’s three Teams: Valor, Instinct, and Mystic. Finishing one will unlock the next, along with some bonuses that will last for the rest of the event.

Given the nature of Triumph Together and its rewards, players should be aware of each challenge so they can help the community unlock all of the bonuses as quickly as possible. Here’s everything to know about the Triumph Together event.

Pokemon Go’s Triumph Together event runs from Friday, August 23 at 3 pm to Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm PDT.

Due to the nature of the event, its start and end times are based on Pacific Time rather than your local time zone.

Niantic

Valor Global Challenge & rewards

Challenge: Defeat 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members.

Bonus Active During Challenge:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

Rewards:

A special Team Valor–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory*

2× XP for spinning PokéStops

Instinct Global Challenge unlocks!

Note that the Ponyta has a chance of being Shiny.

Instinct Global Challenge & rewards

Challenge: Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs.

Bonus Active During Challenge:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs, with those that have a chance to appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk. Grimer wearing a party hat* Slugma* Slakoth wearing a visor* Litleo* Komala* Togedemaru*



Rewards:

A special Team Instinct–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory*

2× Stardust for hatching Eggs

Mystic Global Challenge unlocks

As with the special Ponyta from the Valor challenge, this Elekid also has a chance of being Shiny.

Mystic Global Challenge & rewards

Challenge: Complete 35,000,000 Field Research tasks.

Bonus Active During Challenge:

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available.

The following Pokemon can be encountered by completing Field Research tasks, with those that have a chance to appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk. Cyndaquil* Beldum* Tirtouga* Archen* Ducklett* Emolga* Tynamo* Goomy* Crabrawler* Tandemaus



Rewards:

A special Team Mystic–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory*

Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon

Like the other rewards, this Blanche-themed Lapras has a chance of being Shiny.

Triumph Together Paid Timed Research

There will be a Paid Timed Research for Triumph Together that costs $5 (or the local equivalent). Purchasing it will allow you to earn the following rewards:

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Rocket Radar

One Super Incubator

One Lure Module

Encounters with Team Leader–themed costumed Pokémon – and more

Since this is Timed Research, all rewards must be earned and claimed before the event ends on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:59 pm PDT.

That’s everything to know about the Triumph Together event! For more on Pokemon Go, check out our guides on Spotlight Hours, current Raid bosses, and all upcoming events.