Pokemon Go Triumph Together challenges have players predicting massive Niantic fail

Pokemon Go players have expressed frustration with the ongoing Triumph Together event after trainers spent nearly half of the event fighting Team Rocket Grunts for the first of three Global Challenges.

Triumph Together differs from the average Pokemon Go event by giving the entire community a series of challenges to complete inspired by the three teams players can join: Valor, Instinct, and Mystic. Once players have collectively finished one challenge, they’ll unlock the next challenge as well as bonuses that last for the duration of the event.

As of this writing, players have just completed the first Global Challenge – defeat 75,000,000 Team Go Rocket members – with four and a half days to go.

However, both the repetitive task and the amount of time it’s taken to get to this point have trainers frustrated and concerned that the community won’t be able to complete the challenges before the event ends on August 30.

This discussion over the event was started by a Reddit user who posted a meme summing up their experiences with the Team Valor challenge.

That led some to consider how much time would remain for the Instinct and Mystic challenges, which involve hatching 20,000,000 eggs and completing 35,000,000 Field Research tasks, respectively.

“We’ll have 30 minutes to evolve mons for XL candies,” joked one player, referring to the bonus of two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokemon promised should the community complete the final Team Mystic Global Challenge.

In response to that, the OP said, “I honestly don’t see us completing everything. The eggs are gonna take wayyyy longer.”

Hatch distance for Eggs being halved now that the Instinct portion of the event has started will make the Global Challenge a bit easier. Still, it does require players to walk around and open the game to place fresh Eggs in Incubators.

On top of that, additional Incubators must be purchased from the game’s item shop, though they’re occasionally rewarded for completing Special Research. That means many players will only be able to hatch one Egg at a time, limiting how much they can contribute to the challenge.

All this has players concerned that, even if the community manages to complete all of Triumph Together’s challenges, there won’t be much time to take advantage of its rewards.

That could present a headache for developer Niantic. As one commenter said, it’s possible the only way for the Pokemon Go community to finish the event would be “if Niantic decides to fake the numbers for the embarrassment of not having the challenge completed.”