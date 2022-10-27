Pokemon Go trick lets players catch Halloween costume Gengar outside Raids

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Pokemon Go players have discovered a trick that lets them catch the Spooky Festival costume Gengar outside of Raid Battles.

Part 2 of Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2022 event brought with it new Research tasks and brand-new costumed Pokemon for trainers to catch.

Pokemon like Vulpix, Pumpkaboo, and Gengar received brand new seasonal costumes, with the Spooky Festival Gengar in particular apparently only appearing in Raid Battles.

However, it seems some trainers have discovered a trick that lets Pokemon Go players catch Spooky Festival Gengar very rarely outside of Raid Battles.

Pokemon Go player finds Halloween Gengar outside Raids

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit from user shiftycharaexe showed this trick in action with the use of Daily Adventure Incense.

They provided a screenshot of a wild Spooky Festival Gengar about to be caught with the Daily Incense icon above its nameplate.

Though the chance of encountering this special Gengar through incense is extremely rare, it certainly helps that trainers don’t solely have to rely on Three-Star Raids to find it.

Niantic added Daily Adventure Incense to the game in July 2022 as an incentive to get players walking around outside more.

A little-known fact about Daily Adventure Incense is that it allows for a very rare chance of encountering Raid-exclusive spawns. Of course, due to the low spawn rate as well as the 15-minute timer this trick isn’t exactly common knowledge.

It’s also worth mentioning that this trick isn’t exclusive to Spooky Festival Gengar either. Trainers have the chance of encountering other raid-exclusive seasonal Pokemon like Halloween Mischief Drifblim.

However, it’s important to remember that Daily incense can only be used once per day and is very luck-dependent, so players shouldn’t view this as a guarantee to find raid-exclusive Pokemon like Gengar and Drifblim.

Still, those feeling particularly lucky should keep their eyes peeled for special Pokemon when using Daily incense.