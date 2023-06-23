Pokemon Go trainers worried about Spark after seeing him “trapped” in Japan

Pokemon Go trainers have joked that they’re worried about Spark being “trapped” after a rather unnerving statue spotted in Japan went viral.

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go is filled with popular characters, from adorable Pokemon to fan-favorite trainers. Naturally, this popularity means there are tons of plushies, fan art, and statues dotted around, particularly in Japan.

So, when one Pokemon Go trainer found themselves face to face with a statue of Spark, fans couldn’t help but joke about how “he looks trapped” and comment on his “frightening” appearance, proving not all trainers look as effective off the screen.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainers worry about “frightening” Spark statue in Japan

Posting the image to Reddit, user SillyAnimeGirl showed off the rather detailed statue of Spark, stating “I met Spark in Tokyo.” Unfortunately, rather than take to the comments to express how cool it was, many couldn’t help but feel poor Spark looks both “trapped” and “frightening.”

“He looks trapped” expressed one commenter, while another expanded on this joke by stating that perhaps he was “trapped by Giovanni… still has his smile even in the darkest of times.”

Article continues after ad

Others commented on his uncomfortable look, suggesting how they “think it’s the mouth because Candela over there looks fine”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Soon after this comment, many Pokemon Go players agreed, with some highlighting how “that smile doesn’t translate to statues,” when talking about the famous look Spark always seems to have in the game.

Even the OP joined in exploring a similar idea: “For me it’s his mouth that looked the weirdest. I went up close and they like cut his mouth open with like a knife or something.”

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, combined with the almost pained grimace and unfortunate barricade around him, poor Spark just “looks forced to be there”, although we’re sure he’d much rather be out training than stuck as this statue.