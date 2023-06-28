Pokemon Go trainers warned from buying Storage Deal as trick emerges

One Pokemon Go trainer has cautioned players from buying Niantic’s web store exclusive Storage Deal after discovering a more beneficial workaround.

Pokemon Go offers trainers the option to purchase PokeCoins from the in-game store, which can be used to achieve a variety of different things in the mobile game.

One of the more useful ways players can use PokeCoins is to expand their inventory space. By spending PokekCoins fanss can expand their Item Bag space and their Pokemon Storage space.

Article continues after ad

Although Niantic is currently offering a Storage Deal on its web store, one Pokemon Go trainer has cautioned others about purchasing the deal thanks to one big reason.

Pokemon Go trainer shares helpful Storage Deal trick

The warning came from a Pokemon Go fan on TheSilphRoad subreddit, who made a post titled, “Niantic coin website has an interesting sale…”

In the post, the OP explained that Niantic was selling “storage and bag upgrades of +250 for $9.99 while they sell 1300 PokeCoins for $9.99. Those upgrades individually are 200 PokeCoins for +50.”

Article continues after ad

To break this down, that means trainers can simply purchase the 1300 PokeCoin bundle through the in-game store for the same money as the web store Storage Deal, buy the same amount of expanded storage, and still have extra PokeCoins left over.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While players who want the improved storage space would still spend that same amount of money, fans would essentially get more value thanks to the extra PokeCoins they’ll have when all is said and done.

Article continues after ad

They concluded the post by wondering how many people would get “tricked” into buying the deal over simply purchasing the 1300 PokeCoin bundle, though one fan added some interesting perspective to the question.

“The trick is that people will buy the 1300 coins bundle thinking they’re being clever while they might not have made any purchase otherwise.”

Regardless of the reasons, Pokemon Go fans eyeing the Storage Deal should certainly consider the 1300 PokeCoin option if they want to expand their storage, considering the added value it offers for the same cost.