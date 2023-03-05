Pokemon Go trainers want simple quality-of-life concept added to TM screen

A Pokemon Go trainer created a simple concept for a quality-of-life improvement to the game’s TM screen and players want to see it as an actual feature.

While Pokemon Go incorporates many elements from the main video game series into its mobile game format, there are still some of the core series that fans want to see brought over.

The lack of in-depth stat display, like those found in main titles like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, is something that Pokemon Go fans have been asking to be brought over for some time now.

Now, one trainer has created a simple concept surrounding TM labels and move damage that fans think would make for a great addition to the game.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainer creates handy TM screen concept

The concept itself comes from TheSilphRoad subreddit and shows a small change to the TM screen with some helpful information.

Where the list of moves is normally displayed, there are also indicators for how much damage-per-second the move will do as well as a tag for Elite TMs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, there’s no in-app breakdown of how much damage a move will do directly, and many Pokemon Go players have taken to using third-party apps to get handy breakdowns of this sort of information.

However, many members of the community argued that a DPS indicator would be a bit of a niche addition. “IMO casuals who don’t look at 3rd party websites/app for info don’t know what DPS is nor know that they should care about it. If they really want to know the difference between all the water-type moves Kyogre learns, they’ll google it.”

Article continues after ad

Another trainer countered this argument and said, “I had a friend tell me once ‘oh Solar Beam is better than Frenzy Plant because it does more damage.’ …there’s nothing in game to educate players on what that actually means… DPS may not be a practical thing to display, but we can still do better than what we have now.”

While many trainers said a DPS counter may not be necessary, a majority of players agreed that tags for Elite and Legacy moves would be a great addition to the TM screen. Of course, whether or not Niantic adds features like this to the game remains to be seen.