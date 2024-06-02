Pokemon Go trainers “understood the assignment” with hilarious Gym theme

Members of the Pokemon Go community were in stitches after a trainer found a hilarious Gym where each fan clearly “understood the assignment.”

Gyms are a handy resource in Pokemon Go, given that these locations are crucial for trainers to passively earn PokeCoins while playing the game.

To take over a Gym, players of a certain team must leave a Pokemon there to defend it. While many trainers simply send their strongest monsters to defend a Gym, some cheeky fans attempt to coordinate with teammates based on what they’ve submitted before them.

One Gym, in particular, left the Pokemon Go community quite amused after one fan discovered a Gym populated by summery Pokemon wearing sunglasses.

Article continues after ad

A user on the Pokemon Go subreddit named ‘noahkrum’ made a post titled, “Probably the funniest gym I’ve ever put a Pokémon in.” They included a screenshot that showed costumed Pokemon all wearing sunglasses.

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments section loved the themed Gym, with many applauding the random strangers who coordinated their Pokemon perfectly.

“They understood the assignment,” said one user, while another commented, “Sunglasses Absol would top the cake.”

Of course, many trainers were worried some random player would come by to ruin the theme, as one Reddit user said, “Sixth mon will be a shadow Muk 100%.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the OP confirmed this was not the case. “UPDATE: someone put the same themed Pichu in the gym,” they revealed.

Sure enough, the trainer followed up with a separate post on the ThemedGyms subreddit and confirmed the sunglasses crew was still alive and well.

While Pokemon Go has plenty of costumed Pokemon, only a handful of them are wearing sunglasses.

Aside from the six Pokemon represented in this Gym, there’s Sunglasses Absol, Sunglasses Sneasel, and Bow Dragonite from Fashion Week 2023.

Hopefully, these fashionable Pokemon can enjoy their time in the spotlight for as long as possible.