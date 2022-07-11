Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic for “excessive” in-game notifications

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

Pokemon Go trainers have taken to Reddit to express their distaste for the “excessive” notifications inside of the game.

Since Niantic released Pokemon Go in 2016, fans all over the world have enjoyed catching their favorite ‘mon while on their adventures.

In the years since its launch, the developers have added a variety of features including in-game popups that warn you about severe weather as well as if you’re traveling too fast.

Now, trainers have taken to the Pokemon Go subreddit to express their distaste for “excessive” notifications in the game.

Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic

On July 11, u/Mindless_Method4964 posted a screenshot of his game on the Pokemon Go subreddit that showed a weather warning in-game.

However, they detailed in the post that it has been appearing “for weeks” and that it’s 70 degrees and sunny without any IRL weather warning.

As the post began gaining traction, users took to the comments to share their thoughts as well.

Pokemon Go trainer shared his weather warning popup on Reddit, slamming the devs for “excessive” notifications.

One user explained why it’s popping up: “They literally do this so they can’t be held liable for someone causing themselves harm while playing. It’s 70 and sunny, you could get sunburned, Niantic isn’t liable. Notice there isn’t a “not safe” option because if you want to play you have to agree. You might think it’s ridiculous but it’s more ridiculous what people will try to sue them for.”

However, Mindless replied and explained that he feels it’s “a little excessive.” He added: “It used to be when a hurricane or tornado was coming when I lived in Florida. That makes sense. Now it is all the time regardless of the weather.”

Another user agreed with Mindless, mentioning that they have issues with the notifications as well. “I appreciate that they are concerned but the notifications are never in sync with the reality of the situation,” they explained.

For more Pokemon Go news and guides, head over to our hub.