Pokemon Go trainers loving surprise map change in Halloween event

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Pokemon Go’s Halloween event has shaken things up with a map change like no other and players are absolutely loving it.

The event started up on October 20, bringing with it Halloween Timed Research tasks, Yamask Timed Research tasks, and a Mysterious Masks Special Research tasks list.

While fans work their way through the long list of ghost-type Pokemon they will need to catch to complete those, many have noticed a seasonal theme added to the map art – praising developers for the idea.

Pokemon Go players laud Halloween map change

The change was lauded by Reddit user Adamantium726 on October 20, the day the event started to roll out across the world.

They said: “OK, it’s safe to say that this Halloween-themed mapping is fire. Niantic finally doing something different for a change.”

As seen in the screenshot below, PokeStops have turned orange to resemble pumpkins and there is very much an autumnal feel about the streets since the spooky season kicked off.

One player said: “Daaamn they need to do themed maps for all holidays!”

Another added: “Agreed, we can definitely get used to this lol.”

A third remarked: “Let’s hope they keep this until winter, I’d love to see full seasonal maps in the future.”

Others joked that they keep mistaking the leaves – which are scattered across the ground all over the map – for Pokemon waiting to be caught! It may take some getting used to for people, but there’s overwhelming support for this in future events.