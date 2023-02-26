Pokemon Go trainers furious as players abandon Primal Groudon & Kyogre raids

Pokemon Go trainers are furious after other players continuously abandon the Global Hoenn Tour’s Primal Groudon and Kyogre Raids.

Pokemon Go’s Global Hoenn Tour event is in full swing, but players have experienced some frustrating problems throughout the event.

The difficulty of the Primal Groudon and Kyrogre Raids combined with some difficult research tasks has caused some trainers to feel fed up with the Tour.

Now, many Pokemon Go fans have taken to social media to call out trainers for continuously abandoning Raids just before they’re finished.

Pokemon Go trainers abandon Hoenn Tour Raids

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion among the community where other players shared their experiences with trainers leaving Primal Groudon and Kyrogre Raids during the Global Hoenn Tour.

The post, simply titled “STOP LEAVING RAIDS,” explained that the OP was done hosting Raids after they had “more than enough people leaving when there are 3 seconds on the lobby clock and then joining the raid and there are only 2-3 people.”

In less than a day’s time, the Pokemon Go post received nearly 150 comments with fans sharing their own experiences with other trainers abandoning Raids. “I literally hosted a Kyogre raid for 8 people and only 3 people joined my raid, what was going on? I wasted a remote raid pass because of that.”

While similar comments populated the thread, some Pokemon Go trainers claimed it wasn’t their fault that they abandoned some Raids. “If this counts for anything, my friend and I have joined separate raids today and randomly have gotten booted before the raid starts or DURING the raid after our first team KOs.”

Unfortunately, this is a widespread bug during the Global Hoenn Tour, as many trainers reported being unable to rejoin Raids after their party was KO’d during the first day of the event.

Others explained the difficulty level may be the cause. “For T5 raids people generally don’t bail, but for Mega Lati@s and the Primals…can be tough with the max lobby of 6 people in pokegenie, so if there are not enough people in the lobby people tend to bail.”

Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Pokemon Go fans are frustrated with the result. Hopefully, with only a few hours left for the event, those who have experienced frustration can get a few successes in before the Tour ends.