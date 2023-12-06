Pokemon Go trainers find major bug with Sneasel PokeStop Showcases

Pokemon Go trainers have found a bug with the newly introduced Sneasel PokeStop Showcases, which has prevented fans from submitting some of their best entrants.

Pokemon Go’s Along the Routes event, which introduced a new NPC and added new Routes-based content, is now in full swing.

Alongside the debut of Shiny Hisuian Sneasel, this event introduced a new set of PokeStop Showcases that fans can enter which center around either Sneasel or its Hisuian variant.

Unfortunately, it seems there may be a major bug with these new Sneasel PokeStop Showcases, as many fans have claimed they can’t submit a large portion of their captured Sneasel to the contest.

Pokemon Go trainers discover Sneasel PokeStop Showcase bug

A trainer made a post on TheSilphRoad subreddit that brought the bug to the community’s attention.

According to them, the Sneasel PokeStop Showcases did not detect “over half” of the Sneasel the trainer had previously caught. They attached a screenshot showing that only a fraction of their Sneasel were eligible for submission.

In the comments section, the OP said they’d restarted the app multiple times with no luck remedying the bug. Additionally, they clarified that none of them were traded or in other Showcases.

This trainer wasn’t alone in experiencing the glitch, as other trainers also claimed they were not able to submit certain caught Sneasel. “Okay I am happy that I am not the only one encountering that bug,” said one fan. “Was so excited to put my Hundo in there but since it’s a former Shadow Pokémon it wasn’t there.”

Trainers were not able to come to a consensus on why this bug was happening. The OP guessed it may have something to do with when and how the Sneasel was caught, though they couldn’t be sure.

Others guessed it may involve Shadow Sneasel or Purified Sneasel, which was debunked as well.

Though it’s unclear what exactly may be causing this PokeStop Showcase bug, hopefully, Niantic will be able to remedy the situation soon.