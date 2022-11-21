Pokemon Go trainers discover wild Seadra evolution glitch in latest update

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainers have discovered a glitch in the latest game update that is requiring players to have 1,000 Dragon Scales in their bag in order to evolve Seadra into Kingdra.

Throughout the last six years, Pokemon Go has offered a wide variety of glitches and spawn-mishaps to players around the world.

Just recently, a glitch showed the wrong Pokemon hatching from eggs while another one gave Ursaring a terrifying look in a raid battle.

Now, trainers have noticed a glitch that asks for a wild amount of Dragon Scales in order to evolve Seadra into Kingdra after installing the latest update.

Pokemon Go trainers discover Seadra evolution glitch

On November 18, Reddit user Chaka62 posted the glitch on TheSilphRoad’s subreddit. “Dragon Scale Evo Requires 1000,” he said.

Since then, several other posts have been made on the Pokemon Go subreddit and Dexerto has also verified the glitch exists in the recent .255.0 update.

As the first post began going viral on the subreddit, trainers took to the comments to share their own findings.

“The Seadras me and my family have, most of them caught last month, all still require 1 single Dragon Scale to evolve,” one user replied.

Other users initially thought that the glitch was only affecting traded ‘mon, but quickly corrected their comment: “It most definitely is NOT the trade status as speculated above. A friend I’m trading with has many, and only one can evolve at the proper cost.”

Others believe the glitch is the cause of the recent launch of Gimmighoul and its 1,000 gold coin evolution requirement.