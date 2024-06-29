Pokemon Go trainers call Mega Rayquaza’s Elite Raid Day a “huge fail”

With Pokemon Go’s Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day event almost over, the community seems to have largely dubbed it a “huge fail.”

Elite Raids have not had the best reception among the Pokemon Go community since they were first introduced in October 2022 with Hoopa Unbound.

Many fans felt frustrated by the high difficulty level of Elite Raids as well as the fact that they are in-person only. As such, many trainers view them as inaccessible to the broader community.

With the latest Elite Raid Day event featuring Mega Rayquaza winding down, many players have already dubbed it a “huge fail” for various reasons.

According to posts on the Pokemon Go subreddit, fans viewed the event as a letdown because of how spread out the Elite Raid Eggs were.

One player in Tokyo said, “I think its safe to say Mega Rayquaza raid day was a huge fail,” and explained that, although they were downtown, there were never any Raids less than a 40-minute walk from each other.

Many agreed with the OP and said the distance between active Elite Raids was too far despite being in heavily populated areas.

Another big contention point surrounding Elite Raids is the disadvantages rural players face.

A fan from the UK explained, “I live in a rural area within the United Kingdom… Our local public spaces have plenty of stops and gyms to last you a bit of time and yet even after a quick stroll, not one of those gyms has a single Rayquaza raid on it.”

They claimed that even if Mega Rayquaza Raids had appeared more often, they wouldn’t have had enough players to complete it anyway.

It seems unlikely that developer Niantic will make adjustments in the future, considering Elite Raids have been around for nearly two years already with no significant changes to their format.