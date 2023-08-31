Pokemon Go trainers call for simple change to Gym defending rewards

Gyms and PokeStops in Pokemon Go seem to be anything but safe havens, thanks to this glitch.

Pokemon Go trainers have called for Niantic to implement a big change when it comes to defending Gyms and the rewards it gives.

There’s a lot players can do in Pokemon Go, from catching Pokemon to participating in Raids, and even taking over Gyms held by rival teams.

Trainers can even earn handy rewards depending on how long they defend a Gym for. Fans can earn up to six Poke Coins per hour by defending a Gym, reaching a maximum of 50 Coins per day.

However, some trainers think this cap feels “unfair,” with some offering some pretty genius ways for players to still get rewards while keeping things balanced.

Pokemon Go trainers want better Gym defense rewards

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked the debate after one trainer proposed the following idea: “If there has to be a 50 Coin daily cap for Gym defending rewards, at least give us stardust.”

The OP went on to explain that the 50 Coin limit felt “unfair,” as after the limit was reached there was no incentive to continue defending the Gym.

“I would love like 5,000 Stardust in place of 50 Coins once the limit is passed.”

Other trainers in the comments were receptive to the change, noting it was fairly balanced while still acting as a good reward. “This is actually a solid idea. Doesn’t break the balance of the game and still incentives putting Pokémon in Gyms.”

Others claimed this would make them take Gym defense more seriously. “I would definitely hold multiple gyms 24/7.”

However, others pushed back on the idea, saying there were some clear downsides to it. “I’m not a fan at all, as it would encourage Gym defending even more and make it harder to get the 50 coins in a lot of areas…”

Trainers in more populated areas felt torn on the proposal, as it’s already fairly difficult to defend Gyms for long periods of time. “I am torn on this… Great for rural players who are stuck in a gym for a long time anyway. A nightmare in an area where gyms are competitive already.”

While it’s clear Niantic would have to workshop the idea a bit should it ever make it into the game, it’s clear that fans want more incentive for holding down Gyms each day.