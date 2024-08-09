Pokemon Go trainers are embracing their “worst possible” catches

While Pokemon Go players tend to focus on high-powered ‘mon, such as elusive hundos, some trainers have embraced low CP catches and seek out level 1 Pokemon for their collections.

Pokemon Go‘s massive roster of creatures ranges vastly in power, even within species. For example, while a level 50 Pikachu can have up to 1,060 CP, at level 1, the iconic Electric Mouse has just 13.

Though high CP Pokemon are clearly stronger and better suited for battles and Raids, trainers can still have fun with underpowered ‘mon – as evidenced by one Reddit post by a player who collects “worst possible Pokemon.”

Article continues after ad

That was accompanied by a screenshot from the game that shows various fully evolved Pokemon with CPs in the low double-digits along with punny names like “Maloser” for Machamp and “Assron” for “Aggron.”

The poster didn’t include the Pokemon’s stats, so it’s not clear if any of these are incredibly rare nundos or simply low-level.

Article continues after ad

Several commenters shared the poster’s interest in weak Pokemon, with some highlighting their own collections.

One user joked that “once the 50 CP fight league comes out you are going to win!”

Article continues after ad

Another commenter actually managed to one-up the poster’s collection by sharing their beloved underpowered catch: a Galarian Zapdos with just 45 CP and a Best Buddy ribbon.

For context, reaching Best Buddy status requires you to gain 300 hearts with a Pokemon, a feat that takes a minimum of several weeks and can go on much longer if you’re not efficiently grinding.

With that in mind, that the trainer managed to catch this super rare Pokemon in such a weak state and put time and effort into befriending it is quite an impressive feat.

Article continues after ad

All this goes to show that truly any Pokemon can be someone’s favorite – even a level 1 Galvantuala with no hope of ever winning a battle.