Pokemon Go trainer stuns community with incredibly rare Shiny nundo

One Pokemon Go trainer managed to snag an incredibly rare Shiny nundo thanks to the Better Together event.

Pokemon Go has plenty of rare Pokemon for trainers to find including those like Larvesta, Unown, and a slew of different Legendaries that only show up for certain events.

However, there are some Pokemon that are rare because of their unique mechanics. One of those Pokemon is Vespiquen.

Those fans who’ve played the mainline games will know that only female Combee can evolve into Vespiquen. This already makes Vespiquen inherently rarer than other Pokemon as Female Combee have a 12.5% chance to spawn.

However, one lucky – or maybe unlucky – trainer managed to snag an even rarer version of Vespiquen.

The player, who goes by the username Autechbunny_, posted on the Pokemon Go subreddit and said, “What a pleasant midnight surprise.”

The surprise in question was a Shiny nundo Vespiquen. For context, a ‘nundo’ is a Pokemon with zero IVs in Attack, Defense, or HP.

While most trainers would much rather catch a hundo – which is a Pokemon with max IVs in each stat – this trainer seemed thrilled with their equally rare catch.

“Woke up and thought why not open up the app. I’m so glad I did. First shiny nundo,” the OP said.

The lucky trainer was able to catch this nundo thanks to the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event. While the star of the show for many are the debuts for Tandemaus and Maushold, there are some rare Pokemon who are more likely to appear.

Trainers can encounter Combee more frequently in the wild, as well as by completing Field Research and Timed Research during the event.

With any luck, some fortunate trainers may also be able to land an incredibly rare Vespiquen of their own. Though, hopefully, it will end up being a hundo instead of a nundo.