Pokemon Go trainer shows off insanely lucky at-home catches

A Pokemon Go trainer showed off some insanely lucky Shiny catches done completely from the comfort of their own home which wowed the community.

Many long-time Pokemon Go fans know that the whole design of the game is built around getting outside and exploring the real world to find wild Pokemon roaming around.

Trainers can explore their neighborhood or nearby cities to find PokeStops, take on Gyms, are battle in Raids alongside other players.

However, sometimes trainers don’t even need to leave the comfort of their own homes to snag some seriously lucky catches, as was the case with one player who nabbed some rare Shinies without ever leaving home.

Pokemon Go player makes fans jealous with at-home Shiny catches

A Pokemon Go player going by the username DanIsNotUrMan posted about their lucky at-home catches on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

They attached screenshots showing off a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and Lechonk they caught at home on the same day.

The trainer explained, “I caught Lechonk when I got home last night and caught Zigzagoon this morning the first time I opened [the] game.”

While the two Shiny Pokemon were no doubt lucky finds, especially given their locations, the trainer didn’t have the same luck when it came to their IVs. “Unfortunately, my Shiny rolls tend to be pretty bad so they’re both 1 star. I tend to find a lot of Shinys in neighborhoods for some reason…”

Still, many members of the community were impressed at the two finds, with many sharing their own stories of convenient Shiny catches.

“That’s how I got my shiny Exeggcute. Sitting on the couch. But there’s one spawn point accessible from my house and 80% of the time there’s nothing,” said one fan.

One fan noted they even caught some Shiny Pokemon while…doing their business so to speak. “Yes, I even created a tag for ‘toilet shinies’ I’ve caught while on the john,” they said.

While not every trainer has this crazy amount of luck when playing Pokemon Go, trainers never know when a Shiny is lurking around their home so be sure to check nearby spawns often.