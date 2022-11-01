Pokemon Go trainer encounters bizarre Shiny Xerneas bug while catching Zorua

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Pokemon Go’s Zorua is responsible for a bizarre bug that makes Shiny Xerneas take on a whole new form.

Pokemon Go is notorious for having visual bugs both in the overworld and in the catching menu. From Halloween-themed makeovers for fan-favorite Pokemon to mystifying redesigns for untouchable classics, there has been a wealth of odd-looking species showing up as of late.

Now, it looks like we may be in for even more of these strange substitutes thanks to the shapeshifting nature of Zorua.

Pokemon Go trainer’s weird Shiny Xerneas experience while catching Zorua

For those who don’t know, Zorua is an illusionist Pokemon who will take on the form of a trainer’s buddy when encountered in the overworld. This facade will stay up until after it is caught, at which point, the Zorua will reveal its true form when being added to the Pokedex.

While that should make it more difficult to actually find one of these limited-time releases, it’s actually pretty easy, especially when it gives itself away as this one did.

While attempting to imitate a trainer’s Shiny Xerneas, the Zorua doesn’t exactly nail the difference between Neutral and Active forms, creating a sort of hybrid version of the two looks.

This version of the Fairy-type Legendary blends ingredients from both sides into something entirely new and the result is stunning. Xerneas is already praised for being one of the most well-designed creatures in all of the games, and fans seem to agree that this bug takes it to a new level entirely.

Unfortunately, these kinds of bugs typically resolve themselves after the catching phase has ended, and with Zorua this is doubly true.

Still, like all the other Pokemon with strange visual bugs, it does create room for fans to wonder where the series might go next in terms of regional variants, shinies, and anything else that brings new art to the table.