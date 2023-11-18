Pokemon Go trainer “dumbfounded” by confusing criteria for Routes approval

A Pokemon Go trainer was confused over the criteria of Routes approval and why several submitted ones were rejected.

Since Niantic released Routes in Pokemon Go earlier in 2023, many users of the mobile game have expressed frustration over the approval process and usage of them.

Some were annoyed over the limit of Routes that could be proposed, whereas others simply couldn’t find any to use for simple tasks.

Recently, one Pokemon Go player had the opportunity to post more Routes in the game. However, all were rejected and the reasoning left the individual dumbfounded.

Niantic

Routes criteria confuse Pokemon Go player

In a lengthy post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘CreativeWorker3368‘ wrote that several of the individual’s six proposed Routes, which were submitted in September, were rejected. However, the poster was not entirely sure why this was the case.

Now per Niantic, Routes could be rejected for a number of reasons. Common reasons, per the developer, include where the Route is on private property and/or schools, at adult & drinking establishments, and is considered dangerous to use.

Among the reasons given to the poster were, “elementary school or kindergarten, “”private property, ” and “inaccessible zone.” None, however, made sense to the player.

In relation to the private property one, CreativeWorker wrote, “What are their sources? I didn’t cross any private property for the route that was rejected with this criteria. Literally just passing streets from a train station to a public park.”

As for the inaccessible zone, “Then how did I access it to create the route?”

The poster added, “Meanwhile, other routes people submitted have been approved (it’s not what bothers me) while I’m pretty sure one of the pokestops checkpoints is located in the middle of what qualifies as private property though it’s not behind a fence or whatever. It very much looks like your hard work is approved or trashed depending on who is checking your route.”

Other Pokemon Go players added in the comments that the Routes criteria have been frustrating.

A fellow trainer wrote, “They rejected mine because it was [too] dangerous. The route was on the most popular walking path in the city come one.”

Another stated, “I submitted three routes on literal public bike/pedestrian pathways that were rejected (and not duplicates). I have one pending review since early September (all on accessible sidewalks in a public area). I have very low hopes for this feature.”