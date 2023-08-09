Pokemon Go trainer devastated after hatching half decade-old mystery Egg

A Pokemon Go trainer was left devastated after they accidentally hatched an Egg they had been saving since 2016.

Pokemon Go is all about catching exploring the world, catching Pokemon, and filling out the Pokedex for each Generation.

Of course, fans can also receive Eggs to incubate and hatch. Sometimes these Eggs can house incredibly rare Pokemon like Larvesta, so it can be a bit exciting to put an Egg in an Incubator and see what hatches.

Sadly, one sentimental trainer accidentally incubated an Egg they had kept since the game launched in 2016, which ended up hatching to a fairly underwhelming surprise.

Pokemon Go player accidentally hatches Egg from 2016

The trainer in question made a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit after the unfortunate accident titled, “NOOOO! I accidentally incubated my 2016 Egg I’ve been saving.”

The OP attached a screenshot of the 5km Egg in an Incubator, which listed the Egg’s date as October 12, 2016.

They explained that they had been keeping the Egg as a “subtle little flex of something unique” on their account after getting back into the mobile game in 2023. While they were able to make it through the Riolu Hatch Day even in July 2023 without incubating the Egg, they admitted it was simply a “careless” mistake.

Some trainers in the replies were optimistic and hoped the Egg would contain a Shiny Pokemon at the very least, as the Egg’s 2016 date limited the potential pool of Pokemon that could hatch.

Unfortunately, the player posted an update not long after their original post and showed an underwhelming Tentacool had hatched from the 2016 Egg.

While the Tentacool is nothing particularly interesting, it did hatch with missing HP — something many in the replies found strange.

Some players guessed that since the Egg was from 2016, the Tentacool kept its unadjusted stats from before many Pokemon had their stats adjusted sometime in 2017.

Though the Tentacool that emerged from this fossilized Egg wasn’t all too special, it certainly made for an interesting story for the community.