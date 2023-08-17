Pokemon Go trainer confused after Shiny Mew wild spawn backfires

A Pokemon Go trainer was left confused after a Shiny Mew wild spawn backfired, turning into a Zorua instead.

With the launch of Zorua in Pokemon Go, the creature’s special ability has left many players of the popular mobile game confused.

Thanks to its shy disposition, Zorua often stays hidden by transforming into a different ‘mon. In the case of Pokemon Go, Zorua transforms into your buddy who then spawns on the map.

Popular influencer Jessica Blevins, wife of Twitch star Ninja, is just the latest to get confused by the feature, taking to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Wild Shiny Mew turns into Zorua after catching

On August 17, Jessica Blevins posted on her Twitter account to share the confusing situation.

“I cannot make this up that a wild SHINY MEW appeared. I caught it, and then it turned into a Zorua. Has this happened to anyone else?” she said.

She attached three pictures to the tweet as well, showing Shiny Mew in the wild as well as when it transformed into Zorua.

The post has been viewed over 25k times since Blevins posted it, and many took to the replies to share their thoughts and explain the situation.

“Zoroua takes the form of whoever your current buddy is. Has gotten me multiple times with shiny legendary buddies too lol,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I’d be off of Pokémon for the rest of the day… let it think about the level of disrespect it just dished out while I go cry.”

“I would have deleted the game lol,” a third said.

Jessica’s definitely not the first to be confused by Zorua’s transforming powers, and likely won’t be the last.