Pokemon Go trainer completes monumental task after 6 years

After six years, one dedicated Pokemon Go trainer completed the monumental undertaking of finishing every Special Research quest.

As a live service game, Pokemon Go is constantly getting content updates that add new things for the community to do.

In many of these updates, developer Niantic will add new quests for trainers to complete during special events. These Special Research quests as they’re known don’t expire and stick around until they are fully completed.

Article continues after ad

However, just because they don’t disappear like Timed Research quests, doesn’t mean that they’re easy to complete. In fact, many trainers still have plenty of Special Research quests that they are unable to complete for various reasons.

One player has managed to do something truly impressive, after they took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share a post titled, “After 6 years, I finally completed all Special Research.”

The OP shared a screenshot showing their Special Research quest tab, with a full ‘Completed’ section and a message that said, “More research requests will be coming soon!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments congratulated the trainer on their undertaking, while others asked how they were able to complete some of the more infamous quests.

“I still have Routes, Party and raids from L45,” said one trainer, to which the OP replied: “I was only able to finish Party because all my co-workers started actively playing, so we were all able to power through them fairly quickly.”

Another player commented, “Still stuck on December community day with Porygon.” In response, the OP said, “Rough. That was me with the Chespin Community Day for a while (I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to play, but a friend ended up gifting me a ticket).”

Article continues after ad

Because certain Pokemon can disappear from the game for long periods, completing quests like the Seasons of Legends Special Research can be very difficult. Hopefully, more players will be able to experience the satisfaction of having a fully completed Special Research tab.