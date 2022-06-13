Pokemon Go trainer chased by dinosaurs after watching Jurassic World

One Pokemon GO trainer had a hilarious encounter that came right out of the movie they’d just seen – Jurassic World.

There are plenty of Pokemon that can be easily compared to dinosaurs. Charizard, Aerodactyl, Omanyte, and Kabuto are just a few from the first generation based on the look of the prehistoric beasts.

A crossover with the live-action horror/action series featuring dinosaurs, Jurassic Park, would seem to be a natural fit.

One Pokemon fan found that the monsters they had been chasing and the dinosaurs that could be found on the big screen are not so different, after all.

Pokemon chases trainer like dinosaurs in Jurassic World

On their way home from a showing of the newest movie in the sequel Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World: Dominion, Reddit user bl00dytyrant apparently decided to open up the Pokemon GO app to see if there was anything nearby worth catching. However, it seems that in this case, they were not the hunter but the hunted.

The video shows bl00dytyrant’s avatar running down a street, being chased by a Tyrunt.

The Generation VI Pokemon can be resurrected from a Jaw Fossil in the creature’s first appearance, Pokemon X & Y. Resembling a juvenile tyrannosaurus rex, it’s quite ironic that a player would be chased by one right after seeing the latest Jurassic World movie.

Of course, other Jurassic Park fans in the thread offered their own advice to try and avoid the fate so many characters have suffered over the years.

Among the most popular jokes were advising bl00dytyrant to freeze in place to avoid the Tyrunt, as a T-Rex’s vision is based on movement (at least in the Jurassic Park movies). Others referenced the infamous shot in the original Jurassic Park of the T-Rex approaching in the side mirror with the words “OBJECTS IN THE MIRROR ARE CLOSER THAN THEY APPEAR” stenciled below the menacing creature.

Although bl00dytyrant appears to have escaped the encounter with a Tyrunt in one piece, their post is a reminder that some of the funnier moments Pokemon GO still offers to its active player base. Especially if the timing is right.