Pokemon Go trainer celebrates incredible Go Plus+ catch

A Pokemon Go trainer is celebrating a near-impossible catch in the game thanks to his Pokemon Go Plus+ device.

Since the launch of Daily Adventure Incense and the accompanying debut of the Galarian Legendary Birds, trainers worldwide have been dying to get their hands on them.

However, they quickly found that they were nearly impossible to catch — with many taking to the internet to express their distaste.

One lucky trainer took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to celebrate his catch after managing to get a Galarian Zapdos with his Pokemon Go Plus+ device in a regular Poke Ball.

Article continues after ad

PoGo trainer celebrates lucky catch on Reddit

Shortly after managing to catch the Legendary Galarian bird, TamTamaa took to the subreddit to share their excitement.

Article continues after ad

“Caught this guy with Go++ in a red ball… i’m still in shock,” they said. “It’s 0* but no complaints lol.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Over 150 users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the catch and over 1,000 upvoted the post.

“Oh interesting I never thought of using incense and go++ while driving home,” one user replied.

OP also shared that they “still can’t believe it.” “Galarian birds have a chance of spawning in the wild with the daily incense. With super low catch rate. I really got lucky, i still can’t believe it,” they said.

Article continues after ad

A third replied: “My son did also just a few days ago. I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t seen it.”

Article continues after ad

For more Pokemon Go news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.