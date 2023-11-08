Pokemon Go trainer begs for help with Pokemon stuck in Gym for over 50 years

One Pokemon Go player asks for help after a Metagross got stuck in a Gym for far longer than expected.

Gyms are one of the best ways for free-to-play Pokemon Go players to get PokeCoins without paying. However, one downside to this is that a Pokemon could get stuck for a lengthy period of time should no one attempt to take it down.

One Pokemon Go player found this out the hard way, as a trainer asked for help when a Metagross was stuck in a Gym for far too long.

However, a glitch made it look like that creature was there long before the mobile game was released in 2016.

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘Curious_Interview816’ posted a screenshot of several owned Pokemon that were in a Gym as of that post. However, one Pokemon from that image stuck out.

That would be a Metagross that was listed to be stuck in a Gym for 19,641 days, which would equate to almost 54 years. To little shock, the original poster kindly asked someone to take the Gym to free the powerful Steel/Psychic-type.

Several Pokemon Go players poked fun at the timestamp glitch. One stated, “Lmaooo, that gym is older than most of the trainers.” Another added, “And over here I was flexing 10 days in a gym.”

However, others also took the time to raise issues with how Niantic handles Gyms and whether an option to recall Pokemon would be a good idea. “There should been a button to recall your Pokémon if you don’t want them in there anymore and not receive the 50 coins.”

Another Go trainer added, “This is why there needs to be a way to kick your Pokémon out, just a retreat button, even if it means you don’t get the coins. That poor Metagross fainted a long time ago.”

Getting back to the timestamp bug, this glitch has become commonplace in Pokemon Go. Other players have reported timestamp issues within Pokemon Go that cause the game to register a start time that makes it look like the creature entered in 1970.

