Pokemon Go Toxtricity: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Toxtricity recently debuted in Pokemon Go with the Go Wild Area event along with its Dynamax and Gigantamax forms. For those looking to try this Pokemon’s strength in battle, here are its best movesets.

The Go Wild Area event was one of Pokemon Go’s final celebrations for the Max Out season. To honor the moment, having a highlight was a must which is why Toxtricity – the only dual Electric/Poison Pokemon in the franchise – was introduced to the mobile game.

Toxel and its evolution Toxtricity were introduced along with the latter’s Dynamax and Gigantamax forms, which is a huge deal. So, for those who managed to catch one, here are the perfect movesets to test Toxtricity in Pokemon Go’s Battle League and Raids.

Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset for Toxtricity in PvP consists of Poison Jab as a Fast Move and Wild Charge as a Charged Move.

All three Fast Moves benefit from STAB, however, Poison Jab wins the race. This move is cheaper and stronger than Acid and while it has the same energy generation as Spark, it deals more damage.

Toxtricity has four Charged Moves, though Acid Spray can be easily discarded as it deals poor damage and is one of the most expensive moves available. Between Discharge and Wild Charge, you might think the first one is the best choice due to its lower cost, but because Toxtricity is quite flimsy, you’re going to want to deal as much damage as you can before fainting, so go with the nuke Wild Charge.

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with Power-Up Punch. It might not benefit from STAB, but it’s cheap and will increase your Attack stat by 25%.

Best moveset for Raids

Toxtricity’s best moveset for Raids is Spark as a Fast Move and Wild Charge as a Charged Move, with 13.71 damage per second and 171.1 total damage output.

Because Wild Charge is Toxtricity’s best attack out of its whole move pool and Acid Spray has horrible stats, you’ll want to play it as a full Electric-type Pokemon.

This means you can’t go with Toxtricity’s best Fast Move – Poison Jab – and must settle for Spark. But don’t worry, as it does benefit from STAB and works perfectly with Wild Charge.

All moves Toxtricity can learn in Pokemon Go

The newcomer Toxtricity can learn three Fast Moves as well as four Charged Moves, with almost all of them focusing on the Pokemon’s dual typing:

Fast Moves

Spark (Electric/STAB)

Poison Jab (Poison/STAB)

Acid (Poison/STAB)

Charged Moves

Discharge (Electric/STAB)

Wild Charge (Electric/STAB)

Acid Spray (Poison/STAB)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

That’s all there is to know about Toxtricity’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. Stay updated with the event calendar, the Spotlight Hour schedule, and Community Day, too. Don’t forget to check the Best Pokemon for competitive play, as well as the Best Elite Fast TMs and the Best Elite Charged TMs.