Pokemon Go Tour Unova event guide: Date & time, Shiny debuts, Egg pool, bonuses

Pokemon Go Tour Unova event guide: Date & time, Shiny debuts, Egg pool, bonusesNiantic
Pokemon Go Tour Unova is the next event in the popular mobile game. We’ve got all the details you need, including wild encounters, Raid Bosses, and bonuses.
Pokemon Go’s next major event celebrates and focuses on Pokemon from the Unova, first featured in Pokemon Black and Pokemon White on the Nintendo DS.
The game has already celebrated the Kanto region in 2021 and the Hoenn region in 2023, and now, those who love the black-and-white era of Pokemon will have the chance to dive in and catch ’em all in Pokemon Go’s newest event.
Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need about the Pokemon Go Tour Unova Global event.
Pokemon Go Tour Unova start date & time
Pokemon Go Tour Unova’s Global event takes place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10AM to 6PM local time.
Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Wild Encounters
Winter Caverns Habitat Wild Encounters
These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Winter Caverns Habitat:
- Oshawott
- Roggenrola
- Woobat
- Drilbur
- Tirtouga
- Minccino
- Vanillite
- Deerling (Winter)
- Joltik
- Klink
- Tynamo
- Axew
- Cubchoo
- Cryogonal
Spring Soiree Habitat Wild Encounters
These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Spring Soiree Habitat:
- Snivy
- Pansage
- Munna
- Audino
- Timburr
- Sewaddle
- Venipede
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Ducklett
- Deerling (Spring)
- Foongus
- Alomomola
- Ferroseed
Summer Vacation Habitat Wild Encounters
These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Summer Vacation Habitat:
- Tepig
- Lillipup
- Pansear
- Pidove
- Blitzle
- Tympole
- Darumaka
- Dwebble
- Archen
- Trubbish
- Deerling (Summer)
- Emolga
- Stunfisk
- Rufflet
Autumn Masquerade Habitat Wild Encounters
These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Autumn Masquerade Habitat:
- Patrat
- Purrloin
- Panpour
- Scraggy
- Yamask
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Deerling (Autumn)
- Frillish
- Elgyem
- Litwick
- Golett
- Deino
Pokemon Go Tour Unova Raid Bosses
One-Star Raids
- Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat
- Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat
- Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor
- Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor
Three-Star Raids
- Druddigon
Five-star Raids
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
Pokemon Go Tour Unova Eggs
2km Eggs
- Roggenrola
- Timburr
- Karrablast
- Shelmet
- Larvesta
5km Eggs
- Throh
- Sawk
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Larvesta
10km Eggs
- Maractus
- Sigilyph
- Bouffalant
- Larvesta
Shiny Deerling also debuts in Pokemon GO
As part of Unova’s focus on all seasons, Shiny Deerling will debut in Pokemon GO.
Deerling, the Season Pokemon, takes on a different appearance each season, with each of four new habitats rotating hourly as part of Unova, so be sure to explore each one and encounter them all.
Shiny Meloetta makes its debut in Pokemon GO
Players worldwide can purchase a ticket for Masterwork Research to encounter Shiny Meloetta. More details will follow soon.
More Shinies make their debut in Pokemon Go
Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Bouffalant will be available globally for the first time during Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Global.
During the event, Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant will hatch from 10km Eggs.
Pokemon Go Tour Unova bonuses
On event days, all trainers will receive the following bonuses and rewards between 10AM and 6PM local time.
- 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
All Trainers will also receive the following bonuses and rewards between 12AM and 11:59PM local time on event days.
- Up to 6 Special Trades per day
- 1/2 Stardust cost for trades
Pokemon Go Tour Unova live events in Los Angeles & New Taipei City
In addition to the global event we’ve just covered, two separate Pokemon Go Tour Unova events will take place in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, CA, United States.
These ticketed in-person events will run from February 21 to February 23, 2025.
More details regarding these in-person events will be released in the coming months, so stay tuned here for all the details.