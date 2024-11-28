Pokemon Go Tour Unova event guide: Date & time, Shiny debuts, Egg pool, bonuses

Pokemon Go Tour Unova is the next event in the popular mobile game. We’ve got all the details you need, including wild encounters, Raid Bosses, and bonuses.

Pokemon Go’s next major event celebrates and focuses on Pokemon from the Unova, first featured in Pokemon Black and Pokemon White on the Nintendo DS.

The game has already celebrated the Kanto region in 2021 and the Hoenn region in 2023, and now, those who love the black-and-white era of Pokemon will have the chance to dive in and catch ’em all in Pokemon Go’s newest event.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need about the Pokemon Go Tour Unova Global event.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Tour Unova’s Global event takes place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10AM to 6PM local time.

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Wild Encounters

Winter Caverns Habitat Wild Encounters

These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Winter Caverns Habitat:

Oshawott

Roggenrola

Woobat

Drilbur

Tirtouga

Minccino

Vanillite

Deerling (Winter)

Joltik

Klink

Tynamo

Axew

Cubchoo

Cryogonal

Spring Soiree Habitat Wild Encounters

These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Spring Soiree Habitat:

Snivy

Pansage

Munna

Audino

Timburr

Sewaddle

Venipede

Cottonee

Petilil

Ducklett

Deerling (Spring)

Foongus

Alomomola

Ferroseed

Summer Vacation Habitat Wild Encounters

These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Summer Vacation Habitat:

Tepig

Lillipup

Pansear

Pidove

Blitzle

Tympole

Darumaka

Dwebble

Archen

Trubbish

Deerling (Summer)

Emolga

Stunfisk

Rufflet

Autumn Masquerade Habitat Wild Encounters

These Pokemon will appear in the wild during the Autumn Masquerade Habitat:

Patrat

Purrloin

Panpour

Scraggy

Yamask

Gothita

Solosis

Deerling (Autumn)

Frillish

Elgyem

Litwick

Golett

Deino

Pokemon Go Tour Unova Raid Bosses

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat

Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat

Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor

Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor

Three-Star Raids

Druddigon

Five-star Raids

Reshiram

Zekrom

Pokemon Go Tour Unova Eggs

Niantic

2km Eggs

Roggenrola

Timburr

Karrablast

Shelmet

Larvesta

5km Eggs

Throh

Sawk

Heatmor

Durant

Larvesta

10km Eggs

Maractus

Sigilyph

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Shiny Deerling also debuts in Pokemon GO

Niantic

As part of Unova’s focus on all seasons, Shiny Deerling will debut in Pokemon GO.

Deerling, the Season Pokemon, takes on a different appearance each season, with each of four new habitats rotating hourly as part of Unova, so be sure to explore each one and encounter them all.

Shiny Meloetta makes its debut in Pokemon GO

Players worldwide can purchase a ticket for Masterwork Research to encounter Shiny Meloetta. More details will follow soon.

More Shinies make their debut in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Shiny Maractus, Shiny Sigilyph, and Shiny Bouffalant will be available globally for the first time during Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Global.

During the event, Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant will hatch from 10km Eggs.

Pokemon Go Tour Unova bonuses

On event days, all trainers will receive the following bonuses and rewards between 10AM and 6PM local time.

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

All Trainers will also receive the following bonuses and rewards between 12AM and 11:59PM local time on event days.

Up to 6 Special Trades per day

1/2 Stardust cost for trades

Pokemon Go Tour Unova live events in Los Angeles & New Taipei City

Niantic

In addition to the global event we’ve just covered, two separate Pokemon Go Tour Unova events will take place in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, CA, United States.

These ticketed in-person events will run from February 21 to February 23, 2025.

More details regarding these in-person events will be released in the coming months, so stay tuned here for all the details.

