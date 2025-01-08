Pokemon GO Tour: Unova to finally debut Black Kyurem and White Kyurem

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will finally hit Pokemon Go in five-star Raids for Go Tour: Unova. Here’s what players should know.

These Dragon-type Pokemon have an interesting history with Pokemon Go, given that some players received them in December 2023 as Go Battle League Rewards.

However, because the pair were released by mistake, neither remained accessible for very long. Fortunately, Trainers will soon have another chance to see the Kyurem ‘mon in action, thanks to upcoming raids slated for Pokemon Go Tour: Unova.

When will Black & White Kyurem debut in Pokemon Go?

Both forms of Kyurem will appear in five-star raids during Pokemon Go Tour: Unova starting on March 1, 2025. They’ll first debut at the tour’s New Taipei City and Los Angeles events, then release worldwide for all players in the Global event.

Devs explained in a Pokemon Go Live post that Trainers will get to experience the creatures through a phenomenon called Pokemon fusion.

The fusion process works by using DNA Splicers to combine certain Pokemon into a single and far more powerful form with a new appearance.

In particular, Volt Fusion Energy allows Kyurem to fuse with Zekrom and morph into Black Kyurem. Meanwhile, using Blaze Fusion Energy to combine the Dragon-type with Reshiram results in White Kyurem.

How to fuse Kyurem in Pokemon Go

After defeating either Kyurem form in raids, players will have the opportunity to catch the Pokemon’s unfused version. Lucky Trainers may even catch a Shiny.

To fuse a Black Kyurem, Trainers must use 30 Kyurem Candy, 30 Zekrom Candy, and 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy to fuse Kyurem with Zekrom.

Fusing a White Black Kyurem the fusion of Kyurem with Reshiram by using 30 Reshiram Candy, 30 Kyurem Candy, and 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy.

Notably, the fused form of Kyurem will remain as such unless a Trainer separates them, which, fortunately, won’t cost extra Candy or Fusion Energy.