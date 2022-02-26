Pokemon Go Tour Johto Rotating Habitats schedule and Incense spawns

Pokemon Go Tour Johto will have five Rotating Habitats, with each one featuring different species spawning in the wild as well as some rare Incense spawns.

Tour Johto is one of the biggest events of the year for Pokemon Go fans, with a whole day of fun including Collection Challenges, new Shiny debuts, Masterwork Special Research, and a choice between Gold and Silver features.

Throughout the event, one of the most important things to keep track of is the Rotating Habitat schedule. With this, Trainers can plan ahead for which Pokemon they want to catch and when to use their Incense for some rare spawns.

All players can enjoy wild spawns for free, but only those who purchase a Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket will be able to benefit from increased Shiny chances and rare Incense spawns during the event.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Rotating Habitats schedule

Here are the Rotating Habitats that will take place during the Tour Johto event:

Time Rotating Habitat 9 am to 10 pm New Bark Town 10 am to 11 am Violet City 11 am to 12 pm National Park 12 pm to 1 pm Goldenrod City 1 pm to 2 pm Mt. Silver 2 pm to 3 pm New Bark Town 3 pm to 4 pm Violet City 4 pm to 5 pm National Park 5 pm to 6 pm Goldenrod City 6 pm to 7 pm Mt. Silver

Rotating Habitats will run from 9 am to 7 pm on Saturday, February 26, in your local time, which means you’ll get to experience each themed hour twice during the day.

Between 7 pm and 9 pm local time, Pokemon from all of the Rotating Habitats will start to appear in the wild, making it the perfect time to hunt for any species that you’ve missed out on.

New Bark Town spawns

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Eevee

Espeon

Feraligatr

Hoothoot

Hoppip

Meganium

Poliwhirl

Sentret

Totodile

Typhlosion

Umbreon

Violet City spawns

Ampharos

Crobat

Golbat

Mareep

Murkrow

Natu

Slowking

Slowpoke

Togetic

Wooper

Xatu

Yanma

National Park spawns

Bellossom

Chinchou

Foretress

Girafarig

Gloom

Pineco

Scizor

Scyther

Shuckle

Sudowoodo

Sunflora

Sunkern

Goldenrod City spawns

Aipom

Azumarill

Blissey

Chansey

Marill

Miltank

Octillery

Porygon

Porygon2

Remoraid

Snubbull

Wobbuffet

Mt. Silver spawns

Houndour

Kingdra

Larvitar

Misdreavus

Onix

Piloswine

Seadra

Slugma

Sneasel

Steelix

Swinub

Tyranitar

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Rotating Habitats explained

There are five Rotating Habitats that will appear during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event: New Bark Town, Violet City, National Park, Goldenrod City, and Mt. Silver.

Each Rotating Habitat will appear twice during event hours, so you’ll have two chances to take part and catch all of the featured Pokemon. If you miss the first hour, make sure you’re around for the second one.

All of these Rotating Habitats are based on locations from the Johto region and will feature different Pokemon spawns that relate to that environment. For example, Scyther will spawn in the National Park.

Running alongside these Rotating Habitats are 10 different Collection Challenges. To complete them all, you’ll need to take part in each themed hour to be able to catch every Pokemon required.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Incense spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn when using Incense during the Tour Johto event:

Gold version Spawns Silver version Spawns All version Spawns Gligar

Mantine

Spinarak

Teddiursa Delibird

Ledyba

Phanpy

Skarmory Unown G

Unown J

Unown O

Unown R

Unown T

Unown U

Unlike the Go Fest 2021 event, it doesn’t seem as though Incense spawns will be linked to the Rotating Habitats during Tour Johto. This means they can all spawn throughout the entire event.

Phanpy and Mantine will be available to catch in their Shiny variants for the first time in Pokemon Go, so it’s a good idea to focus on catching those if you’re a Shiny hunter!

Remember, you’ll need to purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Tour Johto to access these Incense spawns.