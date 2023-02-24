Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Raid schedule & Primal Raids explained

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn has a great lineup of Raid Bosses to look forward to, including the debuts of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Primal Raids.

There’s plenty happening during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn, from Special Research quests to new Shiny debuts, but the biggest draw of the event is definitely the debut of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

These powerful Legendaries will be appearing in Raid Battles alongside all four Deoxys forms and the adorable Hoenn region starter trio: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.

With the event only lasting for one weekend, you’re going to have plenty of battling ahead of you if you want to catch ’em all – so here’s the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Raid Boss schedule to help you keep track.

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Raid Boss schedule

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event:

Primal Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Primal Groudon Ground & Water Primal Kyogre Electric & Grass

5-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Deoxys (Normal Forme) Bug, Dark & Ghost Deoxys (Attack Forme) Bug, Dark & Ghost Deoxys (Defense Forme) Bug, Dark & Ghost Deoxys (Speed Forme) Bug, Dark & Ghost

1-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Treecko Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice & Poison Torchic Ground, Rock & Water Mudkip Electric & Grass

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn new Primal Raids explained

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre are making their Pokemon Go debut during this event. You’ll be able to battle them in Primal Raids, which will be the toughest Raid Battles you’ve faced in the game so far.

Primal Raids work in a similar way to Mega Raids: You and several other Trainers will need to team up to defeat either Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre, and you’ll earn some of their Primal Energy for winning.

The amount of Primal Energy that’s given out depends on how well you perform and how quickly you win the battle. We’ve got a Primal Groudon Raid guide and a Primal Kyogre Raid guide that should help.

Once you’ve collected enough Primal Energy, you’ll be able to begin the Primal Reversion process for your favorite Groudon or Kyogre – after which they’ll stay in their Primal form for just eight hours.

Primal forms are much stronger than regular forms, so you’ll only be able to use them for attacking in Raids. The good news is the more times you initiate Primal Reversion, the less Primal Energy it will cost.

You can also collect Primal Energy by completing specific research tasks during the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event.

That’s everything you need to know about the Raid schedule! To get the most out of this event, make sure you check out our Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn guide.