Pokemon Go Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go is holding a Community Day for the Fighting-type Generation 5 creature Timburr. Here’s what trainers need to do to complete the event’s Special Research.
Pokemon Go is hosting a Community Day for Timburr on Sunday, October 15, 2023. It will run from 2PM to 5PM in each trainer’s local time.
During the October Community Day, players are more likely to encounter the Shiny version of Timburr. Additionally, those who evolve a Gurdurr during event hours (or up to five hours after) will receive a Conkeldurr that knows the Dark-Type Charged Attack: Brutal Swing.
In addition to event bonuses, trainers can also participate in the available Special Research quest for various rewards. Here’s what you need to do.
Pokemon Go Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks
Thanks to Serebii, we have all the tasks and rewards for the Muscle Memories Special Research:
Step 1 of 4
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs
- Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Timburr Candy
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Timburr Encounter, 1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter
- Evolve 3 Timburr – 30 Timburr Candy
Rewards: 4500 XP, Timburr Encounter, 1 Lure Module
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter
- Evolve 1 Gurdurr – 50 Timburr Candy
Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Gurdurr Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward! – Timburr Encounter
- Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5000 XP, Conkeldurr Encounter, 3 Rare Candy
How to get the Timburr Community Day Special Research quest
To gain access to the Timburr Community Day Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.
Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. You can finish the Special Research anytime, but it will be simpler to participate during the event.
That's everything you need to know about the Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards.
