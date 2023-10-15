Pokemon Go Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is holding a Community Day for the Fighting-type Generation 5 creature Timburr. Here’s what trainers need to do to complete the event’s Special Research.

Pokemon Go is hosting a Community Day for Timburr on Sunday, October 15, 2023. It will run from 2PM to 5PM in each trainer’s local time.

During the October Community Day, players are more likely to encounter the Shiny version of Timburr. Additionally, those who evolve a Gurdurr during event hours (or up to five hours after) will receive a Conkeldurr that knows the Dark-Type Charged Attack: Brutal Swing.

In addition to event bonuses, trainers can also participate in the available Special Research quest for various rewards. Here’s what you need to do.

Pokemon Go Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the tasks and rewards for the Muscle Memories Special Research:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Timburr Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Timburr Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter

Evolve 3 Timburr – 30 Timburr Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Timburr Encounter, 1 Lure Module

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Timburr – Timburr Encounter

Evolve 1 Gurdurr – 50 Timburr Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Gurdurr Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Timburr Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5000 XP, Conkeldurr Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get the Timburr Community Day Special Research quest

To gain access to the Timburr Community Day Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. You can finish the Special Research anytime, but it will be simpler to participate during the event.

That's everything you need to know about the Timburr Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards.

