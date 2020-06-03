Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 - All tasks and rewards

After weeks of hard work, the Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research is here. If you haven't earned it already here's how to get it along with all the tasks and rewards.

For the last month Pokemon Go trainers have been completing weekly Special Research. These have been divided into the first four Pokemon regions - Kanto, Johto, Hoenn and Sinnoh.

The reward for successfully completing all four was to earn entry into the Throwback Challenge Champion Special Research. However, there is another way to unlock it.

How to get the Throwback Challenge Champion Special Research

If you didn't manage to complete the four weeks of Special Research then the alternative is to buy it. It will cost $7.99 (or the same in your local currency) and will only be available from June 3, 1pm local time to June 8, 1pm local time.

It should be noted you can still complete the Special Research after this deadline but you won't be able to buy it. Niantic have said "for an optimal gameplay experience" it is best to complete during the event.

Purchasing it is simple. Go to the Pokemon Go Shop within the app, tap the Learn More button, tap Buy and you'll be notified confirming the ticket has been bought.

All tasks and rewards

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Tasks 1/5

Make 15 Great Throws - Galarian Meowth encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - 1 Incense

Transfer 15 Pokemon - 30 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Gothita Encounter and 500 XP

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Tasks 2/5

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 5 Rare Candy

Hatch 15 Eggs - Oshawott encounter

Win 15 Raids - 10 Max Revives

Rewards: 500 Stardust, TBA encounter and 500 XP

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Tasks 3/5

TBA

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Tasks 4/5

TBA

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Tasks 5/5

TBA

As you can see this Special Research is going to be a lot harder than the previous ones. Hatching 15 Eggs is not a typo, and means we can't share further stages until this has been completed.

We do know an eventual encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Genesect does await, however. This will come after completing all five stages.