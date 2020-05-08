Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge - All Johto tasks and rewards

The Johto portion of the Pokemon Go 2020 Throwback Challenge has started. Here are all the tasks and rewards you need to complete to get hold of Ho-Oh.

The special Timed Research begins at May 8, 1pm local time, so the Americas will join the rest of the world in having it available shortly. You will have exactly one week to complete the tasks as they will disappear on May 15, 1pm local time.

This means if you don't complete them in time you'll miss out on the legendary Ho-Oh. Make sure that doesn't happen to you, as the Rainbow Pokemon also knows the event exclusive attack Earthquake.

Advertisement

List of tasks and rewards

All nine stages of the Johto tasks, and rewards, can be found below:

Johto Tasks 1/9

Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls

Send a Gift to a friend - Dunsparce encounter

Catch a Flying-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Xatu Encounter and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Johto Tasks 2/9

Play with your Buddy - Spinarak encounter

Give your Buddy 3 treats - 5 Razz Berries

Catch a Bug-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, Pineco encounter and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Johto Tasks 3/9

Make 3 Great Throws - 1 Charge TM

Hatch an egg - Snubbull encounter

Catch an Normal-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Militank encounter and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Johto Tasks 4/9

Evolve a Pokemon - Sudowoodo encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - 10 Great Balls

Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, Misdreavus encounter and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Johto Tasks 5/9

Make 4 nice Curveball throws - Mantine encounter

Take 3 snapshots of your Buddy - Shuckle encounter

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Hitmontop encounter and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Johto Tasks 6/9

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon - 1 Incense

Power up Pokemon 3 times - Mareep encounter

Catch a Steel-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, Skarmory encounter and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Johto Tasks 7/9

Evolve a Pokemon - 1 King's Rock

Catch a Water-type Pokemon - Gligar encounter

Catch an Ice-type Pokemon - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, Piloswine encounter and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Johto Tasks 8/9

Take a snapshot of an Ice-type Pokemon - 1 Dragon Scale

Battle another Trainer - 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokemon 6 times - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, Donphan encounter and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Johto Tasks 9/9

Claim Reward (x3) - 3,000 XP

Rewards: 10 Rare Candy and Ho-Oh encounter

Advertisement

Ho-Oh encounter

Anytime Niantic offer you a Legendary Pokemon outside of a five-star Raid Battle, you make the effort to get it! There might be nine stages to the tasks but all are relatively easy and don't take much time at all.

Ho-Oh is iconic in the Pokemon franchise, having been featured essentially since the first series. However, it isn't the greatest species to battle with in Pokemon Go.

Read More: Niantic reveal more ways to earn PokeCoins

It doesn't have any multi-bar Charge Moves and none of its Fast Moves offer particularly strong energy gains. Earthquake does improve it considerably though, thanks to its high damage per energy output.

Nevertheless, Ho-Oh as a reward for completing these tasks is a steal and, if you're really lucky, you might even get its shiny form or 100% IV.