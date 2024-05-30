Pokemon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research quest have been revealed. Here’s what trainers can expect from this exclusive quest.

Pokemon Go players who purchased the Go Fest 2024: Global ticket before May 6, 2024, were rewarded with two bonus Timed Research quests.

The first Timed Research was called A Glimpse of Daylight and rewarded trainers with helpful items, Pokemon encounters, and an exclusive cosmetic.

Now, trainers have access to the second bonus Timed Research, called The Rise of Moonlight. Let’s break down each task and the rewards you can earn by completing them.

Pokemon Go The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii, you can find the tasks and rewards for The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research below:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon – x1 Lure Module

Open 5 Gifts – x792 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws – Clefairy Encounter

Play with your Buddy 5 times – x1 Poffin

Power up 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – Lunatone Encounter

Rewards: x3 Silver Pinap Berries, Moon Crown, 3000 XP

That’s everything you need to know about The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research in Pokemon Go. Take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides like our list of the best Pokemon in the mobile game or every upcoming Spotlight Hours.