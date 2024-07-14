Off the back of a successful Go Fest Global, Niantic has been teasing future content for Pokemon Go in the form of a new addition to the mobile game’s ever-growing Pokedex.

In a post on Twitter/X, the developer posted an image accompanied by the caption: “Keep completing those Global Challenges, Trainers! Ultra Unlock: Better Together awaits!” The silhouette depicted in the post belongs to Maushold, a Pokemon native to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

A mono Normal-type, Maushold is the evolved form of Tandemaus but is no ordinary ‘mon.

Like many Pokemon species introduced in Paldea, the mouse species has a quirk relating to its evolution.

Upon reaching level 25, Tandemaus will evolve into Maushold. This doesn’t change the Pokemon’s form but rather – owing to its name – adds two baby Tandemaus to the existing two to form a Family of Four.

Furthermore, every time Maushold undergoes evolution, there’s a 1/100 chance that just one Tandemaus will appear, resulting in the Family of Three, rather than Four, form.

How these mechanics will translate to Pokemon Go remains to be seen. Niantic didn’t divulge when to expect Ultra Unlock: Better Together to go live, but it’s a safe bet that the Research will arrive not long after Go Fest Global concludes on July 14 at 6 p.m. local time.

Are you cramming in as many Dusk Mane and Dawn Wing Necrozma Raids as possible before then? Check out our guide on how to tackle the two Legendaries, as well as how to get your hands on some free Fusion Energy needed to combine Necrozma with Solgaleo and Lunala.