Pokemon Go teases Galar starters & Dynamax in new season

Pokemon Go is bringing Gen 8 content to the game, as the officially dubbed Max Out season is teasing the Galar starter trio, as well as the previously hinted Dynamax forms.

Pokemon Sword & Shield were massive hits on the Nintendo Switch, being the best-selling entries outside of the original Gen 1 games. Despite this, content from these titles has been notably absent from Pokemon Go, despite launching after the mobile title.

Niantic has previously confirmed that Dynamax forms are coming to Pokemon Go, but fans were unsure of when. It seems they won’t be waiting long, as a recently released teaser on the official Pokemon Go Twitter/X account showed details about the new season.

Article continues after ad

The Max Out season will run from September 3 until December 3, 2024. Not only that, but the appearance of the three Galar starter Pokemon (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) was confirmed, as well as Dynamax Pokemon.

“Took y’all long enough for the Galar starters. Shame on yall for waiting this long!,” one X user responded, while another said, “About time the Galar starters make it into Go! It’s only been 3 years since we first got Gen 8 Pokemon added lol.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s a lot of excitement from fans about what the Gen 8 update, but Pokemon Go players are nothing if not cautious, so there was skepticism about the new update and how Dynamax mechanics would work.

“Are we really getting Dynamax before they finish off all the Megas?” one user asked, while another added, “I speak for everyone when I say please DO NOT make Dynamax/Gigantamax in-person only. Thanks.”

Pokemon Sword & Shield content has been a long time coming for Pokemon Go. The slow drip feed of content that the mobile game has received means that we’d inevitably get Dynamax forms at some point: it was a case of when and not if.

Article continues after ad

With more Gen 8 content finally on the way, maybe more players will be included to boot up Pokemon Go and attempt to catch themselves some Giant ‘mons for their team. We’ll know more soon, as Max Out begins on September 3, 2024.