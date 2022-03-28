Pokemon Go TCG set to get new Eevee “rarity” & VSTAR Mewtwo

An update has revealed that the Pokemon Go TCG set will feature Machamp and a Mewtwo VSTAR card. The upcoming expansion will also debut Eevee as a “new rarity” Pokemon card.

In 2021, Niantic teased that the TCG and Pokemon Go would be collaborating on a special set. While the expansion’s release was finally confirmed in March 2022, the company has been pretty tight-lipped on the project.

Eagled-eyed fans spotted that the Japanese site silently updated new details about the anticipated release. According to the blog post, Mewtwo will make its debut as a powerful VSTAR card.

Pokemon Go TCG set to get rare Kanto VSTAR cards

Despite only being a few months out from release, there is still a lot we don’t know about the Pokemon Go TCG set. We finally got some new info in late March, however, after the Japanese site updated its product description for the expansion.

Advertisement

On the official website, it was revealed that the collaboration would include a Machamp VSTAR and Mewtwo VSTAR. Given both characters were iconic in the 1998 Base Set, these new rares will likely be highly sought after by fans and collectors.

“The ever-popular Mewtwo is now available as a VSTAR! Popular Pokemon such as Mewtwo and Machamp are now available as powerful VSTARs”, the listing read, as reported on by TCG outlet PokeGuardian.

The Japanese version of the S10b Pokémon GO set now revealed a product official description: Confirmed cards of Mewtwo VSTAR & Machamp VSTAR, Pokemon VMAX & Popular Pokemon including Eevee with a new rarity will be in this set. Read more on PokeGuardianhttps://t.co/lziJ15OqKB pic.twitter.com/JfUma0MT6A — PokeGuardian (@PokeGuardian) March 22, 2022

The set continued its Kanto themes by teasing that the wildly popular Eevee will also make its return in the Summer 2022 expansion. Interestingly, the developer teased that Eevee would debut as a “new rarity.”

Advertisement

“Popular Pokemon are now available in new rarities! Eevee, a Pokémon that also appeared in “Eevee Heroes,” will be included as a new rarity Pokémon,” they wrote. While it’s unclear if this means a new Pokemon card variant, the idea of a rare Eevee card is certainly exciting.

With most of the cards so far being Gen I centered, perhaps we will get more Pokemon Go TCG expansions in the future that focus on a new generation. This would be fitting given Niantic introduces additional region Pokedexs over time, and would be a neat way to mirror mobile title’s release cycles.