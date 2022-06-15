Pokemon Go TCG Event Collection Challenges: Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, more

The Pokemon Go TCG Event is live and with it are nine Collection Challenges. Here’s what we know about how to complete them, as well as what the rewards are.

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has provided entertainment for millions of fans across the world as they catch their favorite ‘mon out in the wild.

With the upcoming PoGo TCG set releasing July 1, the game has decided to celebrate with a crossover event running from June 16 to June 30.

Alongside the event is nine collection challenges with special rewards. The first six are available now, and here is the list of Pokemon you need to collect alongside the accompanying rewards.

Contents:

TCG Crossover Bulbasaur Collection Challenge 1

As the name implies, this collection challenge is centered around Bulbasaur and its final evolution, Venusaur.

Here are the ‘mon you need to catch:

Bulbasaur

Spinarak

Wimpod

Aipom

TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 1000 XP, Venusaur encounter

TCG Crossover Charmander Collection Challenge 1

This collection challenge is centered around Charmander and its sought-after final evolution, Charizard.

Here are the ‘mon you need to catch, as well as the rewards you receive after doing so:

Charmander

Numel

Magikarp

Alolan Rattata

TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 1000 XP, Charizard Encounter

TCG Crossover Squirtle Collection Challenge 1

This collection challenge is centered around Squirtle and its water-type final evolution, Blastoise

Here are the ‘mon you need to catch, as well as the rewards you receive after doing so:

Squirtle

Bidoof

Slowpoke

Eevee

TCG Hat Pikachu

Rewards: 1000 XP, Blastoise Encounter

TCG Crossover Trade Collection Challenge

For this collection, trainers must receive these Pokemon from a trade with another player.

Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Lure Module

TCG Crossover Kanto Collection Challenge

The Kanto Collection Challenge focuses on the second and third evolutions of the Kanto starter Pokemon.

Ivysaur

Charmeleon

Wartortle

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Rewards: 5000 XP, 1 Super Incubator

TCG Crossover Advanced Collection Challenge

The Advanced Collection Challenge is the hardest of the six, making trainers receive Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in a trade to fulfill the collection.

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Snorlax

Slaking

Dragonite

Rewards: 10,000 XP, Meltan Encounter

That’s it for the first six Pokemon Go TCG Event Collection Challenges! We’ll be sure to update as soon as information regarding the final three is made available. While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

