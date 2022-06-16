The Pokemon Go TCG Crossover has arrived, and that means there’s a new set of Field Research tasks to complete and rewards to earn.

To celebrate the upcoming Pokemon Go x Pokemon Trading Card Game collaboration, which features cards inspired by Niantic’s ever-popular mobile app, a new in-game event is taking place throughout the end of June.

As well as themed Raid Bosses and the debut of Wimpod, there are multiple event-exclusive Field Research tasks that trainers can complete, with rewards including encounters with the Kanto starters and a special costume Pikachu.

Below, you’ll find all of the Field Research tasks that you can unlock during the Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Event as well as the rewards you’ll get for finishing them.

Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards that can be unlocked during the TCG Crossover Event:

Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon 3 Razz Berries or 5 Pinap Berries Catch 15 Pokemon Ivysaur, Charmeleon, or Wartortle encounter Catch 25 Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise encounter Catch 40 Pokemon Snorlax, Dragonite, or Slaking encounter Trade a Pokemon Pikachu (TCG Hat) encounter Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms Wimpod encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon 5 Poke Balls

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Pokemon Go TCG Crossover Event, although they’ll be given out at random so you can’t guarantee the reward you’ll get.

The TCG Crossover Event ends on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 8PM local time, so you’ve got a couple of weeks to complete all of these Field Research tasks and unlock their associated rewards.

Read More: How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go

We’ve also got a guide to help you complete this event’s multiple Collection Challenges, which are themed around the Kanto starter trio.

