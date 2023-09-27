Pokemon Go Tails of Adventure Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event is quickly arriving, here are the research tasks and rewards for the paid Tails of Adventure Timed Research.

Pokemon Go continues its long line of events with the introduction of Out to Play. This event sees the debut of a bunch of new content for the popular ARG, including the availability of a Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, if players are lucky enough.

As per usual with most events, Out to Play features both a free and paid option for Field Research Tasks granting various rewards to those who complete them. The Tails of Adventure Timed Research tasks will cost real-world money and contain bonus event-themed research tasks that give players more encounters with the elusive Hisuian Growlithe.

Pokemon Go Tails of Adventure Timed Research tasks

Here are the Tails of Adventure Timed Research tasks and rewards, thanks to Leek Duck.

Step 1 of 1

Walk 1 km – 1 encounter with Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

Walk 2 km – 1 encounter with Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

Walk 3 km – 1 encounter with Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

Walk 4 km – 1 encounter with Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

Walk 5 km – 1 encounter with Growlithe and Hisuian Growlithe

Reward: Hisuian Growlithe Encounter, 2 Incubators, and 1 Super Incubator

How to participate in Tails of Adventure Timed Research

The Tails of Adventure Timed Research Tasks cost a total of $2 USD. These Research Tasks are in conjunction with the Out to Play event which is taking place from September 27th to October 2nd, 2023.

Players will want to complete these tasks and collect these rewards by Monday, October 2nd, at 8:00 PM local time.