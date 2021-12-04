Pokemon Go Swinub Incense Day hourly schedule & what you should catch

Swinub Incense Day is the first Pokemon Go event of the Season of Heritage, and there will be a different lineup of Ice and Ground-type creatures appearing throughout the day. Here’s the schedule.

The Season of Heritage has officially begun in Pokemon Go, encouraging Trainers to explore the history of Pokemon and their habitats. As well as new spawns and bonuses, there are different Raid Bosses, research tasks to complete, and plenty of events lined up.

The first big event is the Swinub Incense Day, which takes place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 11am to 5pm local time. During event hours, there will be a rotating schedule of Pokemon attracted to Incense, switching between Ice and Ground-types.

Below, you’ll find the complete schedule for the Swinub Incense Day, as well as the lineup of Pokemon you can catch – and our suggestions for which ones you should be focusing on.

Pokemon Go Swinub Incense Day schedule

These are the Pokemon you can encounter during Pokemon Go’s Incense Day:

Time Type Pokemon attracted to Incense 11am-12pm Ice Galarian Darumaka, Jynx, Seel, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover, Swinub, and Vanillite 12pm-1pm Ground Barboach, Cubone, Larvitar, Onix, Phanpy, Rhyhorn, Swinub, and Wooper 1pm-2pm Ice Galarian Darumaka, Jynx, Seel, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover, Swinub, and Vanillite 2pm-3pm Ground Barboach, Cubone, Larvitar, Onix, Phanpy, Rhyhorn, Swinub, and Wooper 3pm-4pm Ice Galarian Darumaka, Jynx, Seel, Sneasel, Snorunt, Snover, Swinub, and Vanillite 4pm-5pm Ground Barboach, Cubone, Larvitar, Onix, Phanpy, Rhyhorn, Swinub, and Wooper

To take part in the Incense Day event, simply use an Incense whenever the Pokemon you want to catch is set to appear. These times are all based on your local time, so you don’t need to worry about conversions or time zones.

While you shouldn’t have any trouble encountering the majority of these Pokemon, Galarian Darumaka and Larvitar in particular will be quite rare, so don’t expect to see quite as many of these two attracted to your Incense.

As the star of the show, Swinub will be attracted to Incense during both Ice and Ground-type hours, so you’ll be able to stock up on plenty of Candy to evolve it into Mamoswine – although you’ll also need a Sinnoh Stone.

Best Pokemon to catch during Go’s Swinub Incense Day

The main Pokemon you should catch during Incense Day is Swinub, as its final evolution Mamoswine is a brilliant attacker for Raids, often appearing as a top counter for Legendaries like Rayquaza, and can hold its own in the Master League.

If you don’t already have a Tyranitar in your collection, focus on catching as many Larvitar as you can during Ground hours. Its final evolution Tyranitar is a beast in Raids, where it can perform as a Rock-type or Dark-type attacker.

Finally, during Ice Hours, we’d recommend catching as many Sneasel and Galarian Darumaka as you can, as both of their evolutions (Weavile and Galarian Darmanitan) are top-tier Ice-type attackers in Pokemon Go.

That’s everything you need to know about the Incense Day schedule! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

