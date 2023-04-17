Pokemon Go Swinub Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move, bonuses

Pokemon Go has just revealed the next Community Day Classic, and this time it’s focusing on the pig ‘mon: Swinub.

Over the last year or so, Pokemon Go has provided players with a second Community Day event, although they’ve been sporadic.

Titled Community Day Classic, the last event occurred on January 21, 2023, and placed Larvitar in the spotlight.

The company has announced Swinub as the spotlight Pokemon for April’s event, and here’s everything we know about it.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the event will occur on Saturday, April 29, 2023, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Swinub Community Day Classic exclusive move

Players who evolve their Swinub to Piloswine and then Mamoswine between the hours of 2 pm and 7 pm local time will receive a Mamoswine with the exclusive Charged Attack: Ancient Power.

Pokemon Go Swinub Community Day Classic bonuses

During the event, players will receive the following bonuses:

3x Stardust when catching Pokemon

Incense & Lure Modules activated during the event will last three hours

Snapshots taken during Community Day Classic will have a surprise

Pokemon Go Swinub Community Day Classic Field, Timed, and Special Research

Special Field Research will be available during the event, giving trainers the ability to earn a Sinnoh Stone, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more.

Timed Research will be active, giving trainers access to four Sinnoh Stones to help evolve their Piloswine into Mamoswine.

Similar to past Community Day events, there will be a ticketed Special Research story that players can buy for $1.00.

