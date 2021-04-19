 Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research – all tasks & rewards - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research – all tasks & rewards

Published: 19/Apr/2021 23:43

by Brent Koepp
Binacle in Pokemon Go
Niantic / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating Earth Day with a special Sustainability Week event. Here is every task and reward which can lead to Binacle, Barbaracle, and possibly a Shiny Trubbish if you are really lucky.

To celebrate the environment, Niantic is hosting Sustainability Week in Pokemon Go. The eco-friendly festivities will introduce Gen VI’s Binacle and Barbarcle into the mobile title.

Players can also complete Research to get special encounters, and those lucky may even get Shiny Trubbish. Here is a breakdown of every task and reward featured in the limited-time event.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Binacle
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Binacle will make its Pokemon Go debut during Sustainability Week.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week tasks & rewards

As has been tradition in all past events in Pokemon Go, Sustainability Week will include timed research automatically given to players who log into the game.

Advertisement

The environmental-themed festival officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 20, at 10:00 AM and runs until Sunday, April 25 at 8:00 PM local time.

Users who mange to complete the April celebration’s quests will get a host of rewards including a guaranteed encounter with Binacle.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (1/3)

Task Reward
Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon     Oddish Pokemon Go Dex
Catch seven Water-type Pokemon Goldeen Pokemon Go Dex
Catch seven Pokemon with Weather Boost Bellsprout Pokemon Go Dex

Completion Reward: Turtwig encounter, 20x Venusaur Mega Energy, 1,000 XP.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (2/3)

Task Reward
Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon Tangela Pokemon Go Dex
Catch five different Species of Grass-type Pokemon Ferroseed Pokemon Go Dex
Send five Gifts to friends Phanpy Pokemon Go Dex

Completion Reward: Grotle encounter, 20x Venusaur Mega Energy, 1,500 XP.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (3/3)

Task Reward
Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon Sunny Cherrim Pokemon Go Dex
Catch 40 Grass-type Pokemon Diglett Pokemon Go Dex
Use an Incense Binacle Pokemon Go Dex

Completion Reward: Venusaur encounter, 60x Venusaur Mega Energy, 2,500 XP.

Sustainability Week Event Exclusive Field Research

Task Reward
Catch five Trubbish Cottonee Pokemon Go Dex
Catch five Grimer Spheal Pokemon Go Dex
Catch five Grimer Ducklett Pokemon Go Dex
Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon Chespin Pokemon Go Dex
Use three Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon Binacle Pokemon Go Dex

Sustainability Week will also offer players a chance to score in-game points by doing eco-friendly activities in the real world. If the community gets a high enough score, they will unlock three tiers worth of bonuses.

Advertisement

For a full breakdown of the environmental celebration, check out our guide here. The event coincides with Niantic’s sustainability campaign which they revealed at the start of 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement