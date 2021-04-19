Pokemon Go is celebrating Earth Day with a special Sustainability Week event. Here is every task and reward which can lead to Binacle, Barbaracle, and possibly a Shiny Trubbish if you are really lucky.

To celebrate the environment, Niantic is hosting Sustainability Week in Pokemon Go. The eco-friendly festivities will introduce Gen VI’s Binacle and Barbarcle into the mobile title.

Players can also complete Research to get special encounters, and those lucky may even get Shiny Trubbish. Here is a breakdown of every task and reward featured in the limited-time event.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week tasks & rewards

As has been tradition in all past events in Pokemon Go, Sustainability Week will include timed research automatically given to players who log into the game.

The environmental-themed festival officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 20, at 10:00 AM and runs until Sunday, April 25 at 8:00 PM local time.

Users who mange to complete the April celebration’s quests will get a host of rewards including a guaranteed encounter with Binacle.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (1/3)

Task Reward Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon Catch seven Water-type Pokemon Catch seven Pokemon with Weather Boost

Completion Reward: Turtwig encounter, 20x Venusaur Mega Energy, 1,000 XP.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (2/3)

Task Reward Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon Catch five different Species of Grass-type Pokemon Send five Gifts to friends

Completion Reward: Grotle encounter, 20x Venusaur Mega Energy, 1,500 XP.

Sustainability Week Timed Research (3/3)

Task Reward Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon Catch 40 Grass-type Pokemon Use an Incense

Completion Reward: Venusaur encounter, 60x Venusaur Mega Energy, 2,500 XP.

Sustainability Week Event Exclusive Field Research

Task Reward Catch five Trubbish Catch five Grimer Catch five Grimer Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon Use three Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon

Sustainability Week will also offer players a chance to score in-game points by doing eco-friendly activities in the real world. If the community gets a high enough score, they will unlock three tiers worth of bonuses.

For a full breakdown of the environmental celebration, check out our guide here. The event coincides with Niantic’s sustainability campaign which they revealed at the start of 2020.