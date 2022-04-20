 Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks - Dexerto
Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

Published: 20/Apr/2022 10:30

by Daniel Megarry
Gloom and Weepinbell in the Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge
Niantic

The Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge is a new quest for players to complete alongside event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Niantic are celebrating Sustainability Week in 2022 with a special event that features the debut of Alola’s Oranguru, loads of jungle-themed wild spawns, and an environment-focused Timed Research day.

There’s also a new Collection Challenge and event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, with some great rewards on offer along the way – you can find out everything you need to know about those below.

A poster for the Pokemon Go Sustainability Week event featuring Oranguru

How to complete Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge

Here are all of the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite
Cherubi Appearing in the wild
Hatching from 7km Eggs
Event-exclusive Field Research reward
Timed Research reward on April 23		 Cherubi in Pokemon Go
Grimer Appearing in the wild Grimer in Pokemon Go
Weepinbell Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules Weepinbell in Sustainability Week Collection Challenge
Gloom Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules Gloom in the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge
Trubbish Appearing in the wild
Event-exclusive Field Research reward		 Trubbish in the Pokemon Go Collection Challenge
Grotle Appearing in the wild
Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules		 Grotle

Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with a Meganium encounter, 10000 XP, and 15 Great Balls.

How to catch Gloom and Weepinbell in Pokemon Go

Two of the Pokemon you need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge, Gloom and Weepinbell, can only be encountered after placing a Mossy Lure Module at a nearby PokeStop.

Don’t worry if you haven’t got a spare Mossy Lure Module in your items list, as there will be an event box in the in-game Shop that features one – and the best news is that it’s completely free to claim!

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research tasks & rewards

The following Field Research tasks will be available during the Sustainability Week event:

  • Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon – Turtwig, Snivy, or Chespin encounter
  • Catch 3 Grimer – Trubbish encounter
  • Catch 3 Trubbish – 1 Silver Pinap Berry
  • Walk 1km – Cherubi encounter
  • Walk 3km – Phantump encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 5 times – 50 Venusaur or Abomasnow Mega Energy

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Sustainability Week event, although they’ll be given out at random.

Sustainability Week begins April 20 and ends on April 25, so you’ve got just five days to complete the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks.

