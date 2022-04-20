Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge is a new quest for players to complete alongside event-exclusive Field Research tasks.
Niantic are celebrating Sustainability Week in 2022 with a special event that features the debut of Alola’s Oranguru, loads of jungle-themed wild spawns, and an environment-focused Timed Research day.
There’s also a new Collection Challenge and event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, with some great rewards on offer along the way – you can find out everything you need to know about those below.
Contents
- Sustainability Week Collection Challenge
- How to catch Gloom and Weepinbell
- Sustainability Week Field Research tasks & rewards
How to complete Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge
Here are all of the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge:
|Pokemon
|How to catch
|Sprite
|Cherubi
|Appearing in the wild
Hatching from 7km Eggs
Event-exclusive Field Research reward
Timed Research reward on April 23
|Grimer
|Appearing in the wild
|Weepinbell
|Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules
|Gloom
|Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules
|Trubbish
|Appearing in the wild
Event-exclusive Field Research reward
|Grotle
|Appearing in the wild
Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules
Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with a Meganium encounter, 10000 XP, and 15 Great Balls.
How to catch Gloom and Weepinbell in Pokemon Go
Two of the Pokemon you need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge, Gloom and Weepinbell, can only be encountered after placing a Mossy Lure Module at a nearby PokeStop.
- Read More: All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go
Don’t worry if you haven’t got a spare Mossy Lure Module in your items list, as there will be an event box in the in-game Shop that features one – and the best news is that it’s completely free to claim!
Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research tasks & rewards
The following Field Research tasks will be available during the Sustainability Week event:
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon – Turtwig, Snivy, or Chespin encounter
- Catch 3 Grimer – Trubbish encounter
- Catch 3 Trubbish – 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- Walk 1km – Cherubi encounter
- Walk 3km – Phantump encounter
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 50 Venusaur or Abomasnow Mega Energy
You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Sustainability Week event, although they’ll be given out at random.
Sustainability Week begins April 20 and ends on April 25, so you’ve got just five days to complete the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks.
