Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge is a new quest for players to complete alongside event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Niantic are celebrating Sustainability Week in 2022 with a special event that features the debut of Alola’s Oranguru, loads of jungle-themed wild spawns, and an environment-focused Timed Research day.

There’s also a new Collection Challenge and event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, with some great rewards on offer along the way – you can find out everything you need to know about those below.

Contents

How to complete Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge

Here are all of the Pokemon you’ll need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Cherubi Appearing in the wild

Hatching from 7km Eggs

Event-exclusive Field Research reward

Timed Research reward on April 23 Grimer Appearing in the wild Weepinbell Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules Gloom Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules Trubbish Appearing in the wild

Event-exclusive Field Research reward Grotle Appearing in the wild

Attracted to Mossy Lure Modules

Once you’ve completed this Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with a Meganium encounter, 10000 XP, and 15 Great Balls.

How to catch Gloom and Weepinbell in Pokemon Go

Two of the Pokemon you need to catch for the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge, Gloom and Weepinbell, can only be encountered after placing a Mossy Lure Module at a nearby PokeStop.

Read More: All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go

Don’t worry if you haven’t got a spare Mossy Lure Module in your items list, as there will be an event box in the in-game Shop that features one – and the best news is that it’s completely free to claim!

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Field Research tasks & rewards

The following Field Research tasks will be available during the Sustainability Week event:

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon – Turtwig, Snivy, or Chespin encounter

– Turtwig, Snivy, or Chespin encounter Catch 3 Grimer – Trubbish encounter

– Trubbish encounter Catch 3 Trubbish – 1 Silver Pinap Berry

– 1 Silver Pinap Berry Walk 1km – Cherubi encounter

– Cherubi encounter Walk 3km – Phantump encounter

– Phantump encounter Power up Pokemon 5 times – 50 Venusaur or Abomasnow Mega Energy

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Sustainability Week event, although they’ll be given out at random.

Sustainability Week begins April 20 and ends on April 25, so you’ve got just five days to complete the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks.

