Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2022: Dates & Times, Oranguru, more

Pokemon Go has revealed its next event for the Season of Alola: Sustainability Week. Here’s everything we know about it, from the debut of Oranguru to the event’s unique Timed Research twist.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has continued to provide trainers with a way to stay active while being able to catch their favorite fictional creatures straight from their phones.

PoGo’s most recent quarterly theme is the Season of Alola, which has introduced a wide variety of ‘mon from the Alolan Dex. Sustainability Week 2022 is no different, as it debuts another brand new creature.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week dates & times

Sustainability Week will begin on Wednesday, April 20, at 10 am and will end on Monday, April 25, at 8 pm local time.

This event runs through Earth Day 2022, which takes place on April 22.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week debuts

Oranguru, the Sage Pokemon, will debut within the game when the event launches. And, Cherubi, the cherry ‘mon, will spawn in its rare shiny form — if you’re lucky. ]

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge & Bonuses

Just like past events, Sustainability Week will provide players with a new Collection Challenge. If you complete it, you will earn 1 Mossy Lure module and 15 Great Balls.

Trainers will also receive bonuses during the event:

Mossy Lure Module in the shop

2x bonus XP for spinning new Pokestops

Community Day Timed Research

On Saturday, April 23, from 10 am to 8 pm local time, there will be Timed Research available for trainers. Each phase will require trainers to adventure 1km to earn an encounter with Cherubi.

For every trainer who travels 5km during Community Day, Niantic will plant up to 100,000 trees.

Sustainability Week Wild Encounters, 7km Eggs, and Mossy Lure Module spawns

Following the trend of past events, Sustainability Week changes the available Wild Encounters. Pokemon marked with an asterisk beside their name will potentially spawn as their rare shiny form.

Oddish*

Grimer*

Turtwig*

Grotle*

Cherubi*

Trubbish*

Ferroseed*

Oranguru

Venusaur*

Phantump

Pokemon Go will also change up the egg pool for 7km gift eggs:

Alolan Diglett*

Larvitar*

Cherubi*

Oranguru

Different Pokemon will be attracted by Mossy Lure Modules when used:

Gloom

Weepinbell

Chikorita*

Grotle

Cherubi*

Sewaddle

Alolan Diglett*

Bellossom

Nincada*

Sustainability Week Field Research task encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn after completing Field Research tasks during the week:

Turtwig*

Cherubi*

Snivy*

Trubbish*

Chespin

Phantump

Trainers will also have the ability to earn Mega Venasaur and Mega Abomasnow Energy through certain tasks.

