Pokemon Go surprise update changes Team Go Rocket lineup

Without warning, Niantic have announced a few key Team Go Rocket changes to Pokemon Go, with one key leader and multiple Grunts seeing a major change.

Whether you’re catching ’em all, completing the recent Fashion Week, or looking to grab as many powerful Pokemon as you can, battling Team Go Rocket is pretty unavoidable. After all, they often take over that key Pokestop or take up half of your screen with their hot air balloon.

Article continues after ad

Now, Niantic has announced a surprise update to Pokemon Go, featuring some key Team Go Rocket changes, which could dramatically alter how you take on these enemies in your game, as well as your chosen team.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go reveals changes to Sierra and Team Go Rocket Grunts

Niantic Sierra will see some key changes to her lineup, so make sure you’re prepared.

Sharing the surprise on X/Twitter Pokemon Go Hub revealed that “a few unannounced Team GO Rocket changes have happened, and multiple Grunts and Sierra lineups have changed!”

Along with this, we know now that “Shadow Rhyhorn will be more available, and Sierra replaces Kingdra with Houndoom!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As mentioned, this hasn’t been officially announced by Niantic, but many players will already be seeing the enemy lineups changing.

Naturally, the change will alter how players set up their Pokemon teams before going into battle, but this will also introduce the much-loved Shadow Rhyhorn, and spice up any upcoming fights you have lined up.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know the best team to battle Sierra, check out our guide here. Or, take a look at some of our other handy Team Go Rocket leader guides or how to take down the pesky Grunts.